HGTV Alum Joanna Gaines Upset Neighbors With This Major Design Fail

HGTV alum Joanna Gaines has become known for her signature farmhouse style, which rose to popularity on the hit series "Fixer Upper." Though she's a renovation icon today, the Kansas native started out as a mistake-making newbie just like everyone else. In fact, among the things that you might not know about Joanna is that she actually graduated from Baylor University with a degree in communications, having no plans to delve into home renovation.

In this way, the early days of Chip and Joanna Gaines' flipping endeavors required some "trial and error" on Joanna's part, with the designer opening up about a major design fail made early in her career. "So, there was one project where I was going to spread my wings," she said during a 2016 Facebook livestream. "I had a $20,000 budget and it cost $11,000 to paint the house and I painted the house the wrong color."

On top of being a renovation setback, this painting mistake also majorly upset the house's neighbors. "When I pulled to the house, all the neighbors were looking at me going," she said, shaking her head slowly. "They really wanted to kick her out of the homeowners association," Chip added. "Basically, she was looking for buttercream, turned out school bus yellow." While Joanna had to use the rest of her budget to repaint the house, it turned out to be a learning moment for the future TV personality.

