Details About Hallmark Star Beau Mirchoff's Relationship With Jenny Meinen

While Beau Mirchoff and Jenny Meinen continued to appear on each other's Instagram pages through June 2023, fans began speculating about the status of the relationship when they didn't get married before the end of the year. Meinen eventually addressed the breakup on her self-help podcast, "Jenny on the Pod," which she launched in early 2024. "I was engaged to someone for a couple of years," she said on the May 1 episode. "Pretty shortly before the wedding we had canceled the wedding because things had simply not worked out."

Meinen went on to claim that Mirchoff had been flirtatiously talking to another woman, something he lied about when confronted. The actor had deleted the suspect messages between him and the woman, not realizing that Meinen had already seen screenshots. "I was like, 'I want you to be honest,'" she recounted. "He puts a hand up and says, 'I swear on my life, this is all we've ever talked.' And I was just like, 'Okay, he's just lying into my face.'"

While both Mirchoff and Meinen have continued to see other people since their break-up, with the "Awkward" actor being in a rumored relationship with controversial internet figure Brooke Schofield in early 2024, they do still have a small presence in one another's life. Meinen revealed on the June 19 episode of her podcast that they occasionally run into one another at the barn where their horses live. "And the fun thing is, I noticed in the last months ... that it just doesn't trigger me anymore," she said.

