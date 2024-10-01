Details About Hallmark Star Beau Mirchoff's Relationship With Jenny Meinen
Beau Mirchoff made his Hallmark debut with the made-for-TV movie "Hidden Gems," starring opposite former "The Young and the Restless" star Hunter King. The Canadian-raised actor went on to appear in the network series "Ride," with Mirchoff and his co-stars speaking exclusively to The List about training for their roles. Beyond this, you might recognize Beau from some of his non-Hallmark roles, as he's appeared in series like MTV's "Awkward" and Freeform's "Good Troubles" among others.
Outside of his on-screen romcom relationships, Mirchoff has an interesting love life of his own. The horse enthusiast announced in August 2021 that he and his girlfriend Jenny Meinen were engaged, with both parties sharing snapshots of the Paris proposal to Instagram. "Yes to a lifetime of love with you," Meinen, who is a psychologist and influencer, wrote. The happy news came after Mirchoff had similarly taken to Instagram in March 2021 to celebrate their anniversary. "One year with this beautiful human!" he wrote. "We've lived in a trailer, we've weathered a pandemic, we bought a horse, she watched me fall off the horse, and now we live together. In a house. Not a trailer. Love you to pieces baby girl."
While the two continued to share photos together in the following years, the couple broke things off sometime in 2023 only a few short weeks before their scheduled wedding. Mirchoff hasn't publicly commented on the split, leaving Meinen to say her piece.
Jenny Meinen opened up about the breakup on her podcast
While Beau Mirchoff and Jenny Meinen continued to appear on each other's Instagram pages through June 2023, fans began speculating about the status of the relationship when they didn't get married before the end of the year. Meinen eventually addressed the breakup on her self-help podcast, "Jenny on the Pod," which she launched in early 2024. "I was engaged to someone for a couple of years," she said on the May 1 episode. "Pretty shortly before the wedding we had canceled the wedding because things had simply not worked out."
Meinen went on to claim that Mirchoff had been flirtatiously talking to another woman, something he lied about when confronted. The actor had deleted the suspect messages between him and the woman, not realizing that Meinen had already seen screenshots. "I was like, 'I want you to be honest,'" she recounted. "He puts a hand up and says, 'I swear on my life, this is all we've ever talked.' And I was just like, 'Okay, he's just lying into my face.'"
While both Mirchoff and Meinen have continued to see other people since their break-up, with the "Awkward" actor being in a rumored relationship with controversial internet figure Brooke Schofield in early 2024, they do still have a small presence in one another's life. Meinen revealed on the June 19 episode of her podcast that they occasionally run into one another at the barn where their horses live. "And the fun thing is, I noticed in the last months ... that it just doesn't trigger me anymore," she said.