Ivanka Trump Makes Clear Who Her Favorite Family Member Is In Touching New Post (Sorry, Donald)

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump reportedly have a close connection, and his overt praise of her has led to rumors that Ivanka is his favorite child. While Ivanka's previously put a lot of effort into supporting Donald's political career, she's now shifted her focus to other relatives. "This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," Ivanka explained in a November 2022 Instagram story. True to this strategy, on September 26, 2024, Ivanka posted a sweet tribute to her maternal grandmother, Marie Zelnickova. "Today we have the joy of celebrating my Grandma Babi's 98th birthday!" Ivanka enthused on Instagram. "Her stories and radiant spirit bring so much light into our lives. I'm deeply grateful for every moment we share."

After Ivanka's mom, Ivana Trump, died in July 2022, it's likely she appreciates being with Zelnickova even more. In addition, their time together is a perfect opportunity for Ivanka's kids to create lasting memories with their great-grandma.

In her post, Ivanka included a slideshow of photos, starting off with the present day and stretching back to her own childhood. Clearly, Ivanka and her grandma have spent a lot of time together over the decades, and they share a tight bond. Although the montage includes Ivana as well as Ivanka's siblings, husband, and children, Donald is notably absent from the pictures.