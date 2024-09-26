Ivanka Trump Makes Clear Who Her Favorite Family Member Is In Touching New Post (Sorry, Donald)
Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump reportedly have a close connection, and his overt praise of her has led to rumors that Ivanka is his favorite child. While Ivanka's previously put a lot of effort into supporting Donald's political career, she's now shifted her focus to other relatives. "This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," Ivanka explained in a November 2022 Instagram story. True to this strategy, on September 26, 2024, Ivanka posted a sweet tribute to her maternal grandmother, Marie Zelnickova. "Today we have the joy of celebrating my Grandma Babi's 98th birthday!" Ivanka enthused on Instagram. "Her stories and radiant spirit bring so much light into our lives. I'm deeply grateful for every moment we share."
After Ivanka's mom, Ivana Trump, died in July 2022, it's likely she appreciates being with Zelnickova even more. In addition, their time together is a perfect opportunity for Ivanka's kids to create lasting memories with their great-grandma.
In her post, Ivanka included a slideshow of photos, starting off with the present day and stretching back to her own childhood. Clearly, Ivanka and her grandma have spent a lot of time together over the decades, and they share a tight bond. Although the montage includes Ivana as well as Ivanka's siblings, husband, and children, Donald is notably absent from the pictures.
Ivanka and her grandma are housemates
As further evidence of Ivanka Trump's devotion to her grandmother, she revealed in 2023 that Marie Zelnickova was a full-time member of her household. "We're so lucky to have Babi living with us in Miami these last couple years," Ivanka wrote on Instagram. "I'm thankful for every lesson, every story, and every game night where she still destroys us all at Jenga!" Ivanka's care for her grandma is a continuation of the lessons her own mom taught her. Ivana Trump's method for parenting was to be hands-on and to spend a lot of time with her kids and connect with them throughout the day. As Ivana wrote in her memoir "Raising Trump," "our bond was, and is, our most valuable possession."
While Ivanka is concentrating on the joy of daily activities with her grandma, husband, and kids, Donald Trump has asserted that he was always an advocate of his daughter's decision to focus on her private life. "I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President and, in fact, specifically asked them not to do it — too mean and nasty," Donald posted on Truth Social.
In or out of the political spotlight, Ivanka's been taking time to savor the wisdom of being with her grandmother. For instance, when Zelnickova was 93 in 2019, Ivanka declared on Instagram, "I've met many kind, charismatic and accomplished people in my life but my Babi tops the list!"