Tragic Details About James Brolin's Son Jess

Perhaps the most tragic aspect of Jess Brolin's life is how solitary it appears to be; although he has periodically appeared alongside stunning stepmom Barbra Streisand and the rest of his family, he seems to mostly keep his life separate from theirs. For example, Brolin appears in a 1998 video shared by the Daily Mail of his father receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, but has rarely been seen with the rest of the Brolin clan since.

Even when Brolin fell on hard times in 2011, he remained a lone wolf. A spokesperson (via Ok!) shared a heartfelt statement from his family at the time: "We have offered help and support, and continue to do so. We love him very much and want only the best for him." However, his repetitive bouts of homelessness and financial struggles suggest that he has refused their assistance despite the plethora of financial resources the family could provide.

Some people distance themselves from their famous families in order to avoid living in the shadow of more successful relatives, but it's unclear why Brolin has decided to isolate himself. With no public social media accounts or history of talking to the press, we can only speculate about the motivation behind Brolin's choice to face his darkest moments alone.

