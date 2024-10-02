Why Alex Trebek's Original Jeopardy! Replacement Lost The Job After One Day

Since the passing of the iconic "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek in 2020, the game show has finally found their permanent hosting replacement that many predicted would take the helm: the quiz show's own genius Ken Jennings (though no one can truly replace Trebek). However, before Jennings picked up the hosting job for the syndicated version of "Jeopardy!," the showrunners searched extensively to find someone who could fit. Former executive producer of the show Mike Richards recalled his shock when he initially got the job, and the painful sting when he was immediately fired.

"I hosted one day," Richards told People. He had been in the running for the host among celebrities like Joe Buck, Aaron Rodgers, and Katie Couric. Still, ultimately, Richards was chosen because of his background in hosting game show shows like "Million Dollar Pyramid" and "Divided."

"Everyone was so angry because it looked like I had gone into a room and picked myself," he explained to the outlet. "And that's not what happens in television, but I understood that that's what the outward appearances were." However, concerns about placing Richards in the hosting position went deeper than nepotism.