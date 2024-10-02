Jelly Roll Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is With His Commitment To Mental Health Support
Country music star Jelly Roll has announced his album "Beautifully Broken," the second country album of his career since his debut in the genre with "Whitsitt Chapel." His switch from hip-hop to country rock has been a successful one, with "Whitsitt Chapel" previously reaching #3 on the Billboard 200 charts. His second round with country music has also been triumphant thus far. "Beautifully Broken" includes the single "Get By," which was chosen by ESPN as the 2024 College Football Season anthem. With what must be a financially successful career as well, the artist is now focusing on his charitable contributions.
Jelly Roll is reportedly donating the net profits from all pre-orders of "Beautifully Broken" to organizations dedicated to helping individuals facing mental health challenges and addiction. His website lists four nonprofits receiving those donations: Wounded Warrior Project, Shatterproof, Folds of Honor, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Each organization has a different mission. Shatterproof is dedicated to changing the addiction treatment system in the U.S., while NAMI provides a myriad of support for people with mental illness and their families in every state. Folds of Honor and the Wounded Warrior project both veer toward helping those who have served in the military, as well as their families.
Why is Jelly Roll's act of charity so personal for him?
Jelly Roll has opened up about his own struggle with addiction. In an interview with The New York Times, the "Save Me" singer discussed the content of the songs on his album "Beautifully Broken," which have common themes of addiction and adversity. In fact, his song "Winning Streak" approaches the topic of alcoholism. While the artist says he's never struggled with that, he did mention his past drug abuse, which had Jelly Roll in and out of jail until his mid-20s. "I will have a cocktail every now and then and I'm a known weed smoker, but I got away from the drugs that I knew were going to kill me," he told The Times.
Jelly Roll says that he is well past making music for financial gain, and is now focusing on making an impact, whether it be from his music or his charity. This isn't the first time he's donated his money. In August 2024, Jelly Roll couldn't help but invest $700 into a kid's lemonade stand. Wendy Gardunio, the child's mom, posted the encounter on Facebook, saying, "My kid and her cousins wanted to do a lemonade stand. And they had a famous singer come and buy some lemonade. Who would have thought that we would run into Jelly Roll in West Valley." He's given back to his community in many other ways too, such as launching a music studio within the juvenile detention center in which he was once incarcerated. He told People in 2022,"I just hope to bring hope to that and kind of be a beacon and a light for those kids."