Jelly Roll Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is With His Commitment To Mental Health Support

Jelly Roll has opened up about his own struggle with addiction. In an interview with The New York Times, the "Save Me" singer discussed the content of the songs on his album "Beautifully Broken," which have common themes of addiction and adversity. In fact, his song "Winning Streak" approaches the topic of alcoholism. While the artist says he's never struggled with that, he did mention his past drug abuse, which had Jelly Roll in and out of jail until his mid-20s. "I will have a cocktail every now and then and I'm a known weed smoker, but I got away from the drugs that I knew were going to kill me," he told The Times.

Jelly Roll says that he is well past making music for financial gain, and is now focusing on making an impact, whether it be from his music or his charity. This isn't the first time he's donated his money. In August 2024, Jelly Roll couldn't help but invest $700 into a kid's lemonade stand. Wendy Gardunio, the child's mom, posted the encounter on Facebook, saying, "My kid and her cousins wanted to do a lemonade stand. And they had a famous singer come and buy some lemonade. Who would have thought that we would run into Jelly Roll in West Valley." He's given back to his community in many other ways too, such as launching a music studio within the juvenile detention center in which he was once incarcerated. He told People in 2022,"I just hope to bring hope to that and kind of be a beacon and a light for those kids."

