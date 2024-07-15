How Jelly Roll's Music Career Started While He Was In Prison

It's undeniable that Grammy-nominated singer Jelly Roll has led a tumultuous life. The singer, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, has been incarcerated numerous times since he was a teen for crimes related to drug dealing and, when he was 16, for aggravated robbery. Luckily, the birth of his daughter Bailee Ann in 2008 while he was imprisoned inspired him to change his lifestyle, and the rest is history.

Advertisement

While serving time in various jails and prisons obviously wasn't great, it did give Jelly Roll time to focus on writing songs — and he took advantage of it. The singer told guest host Martin Short on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that he had started composing his own songs as a kid, influenced by his mom's love of music. "In jail is where I really started [writing music]," Jelly Roll said. "I had a lot of time. A lot of time. I was like, 'Maybe I should invest this time in something positive.'"

Short seemed intrigued by how Jelly Roll managed to write music while incarcerated, especially when Jelly Roll said that it took unconventional means to actually craft a melody. "We wouldn't have an instrument, so we would have to make them on the table," he said. When the "Father of the Bride" actor asked what that meant, Jelly Roll gave him a personalized demonstration.

Advertisement