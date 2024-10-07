How JD Vance Got His Secret Service Codename

Since becoming Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 presidential election, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance was given a codename — just days after the former president was nearly assassinated for the first time in July 2024. The moniker bestowed upon Vance has a lot to do with his "hillbilly" background.

The Secret Service has been using codenames for almost a century. It was originally given to individuals under the agency's protection as a means of security, but it is now done more as a tradition and due to consistent encryptions in this era of technology. The codenames now work to create clear and easy communication for high-stakes situations. Currently, the nation's top leaders can choose their own codenames from a list, allowing them to have some personal meaning to the individual. According to a source from The Daily Mail, Vance's pick, "Bobcat," is a nod to his football roots in Ohio and Kentucky.