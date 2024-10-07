How JD Vance Got His Secret Service Codename
Since becoming Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 presidential election, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance was given a codename — just days after the former president was nearly assassinated for the first time in July 2024. The moniker bestowed upon Vance has a lot to do with his "hillbilly" background.
The Secret Service has been using codenames for almost a century. It was originally given to individuals under the agency's protection as a means of security, but it is now done more as a tradition and due to consistent encryptions in this era of technology. The codenames now work to create clear and easy communication for high-stakes situations. Currently, the nation's top leaders can choose their own codenames from a list, allowing them to have some personal meaning to the individual. According to a source from The Daily Mail, Vance's pick, "Bobcat," is a nod to his football roots in Ohio and Kentucky.
What does JD Vance's codename Bobcat mean?
JD Vance's codename "Bobcat" is inspired by a few facets of his personal life. The bobcat, a wild animal that commonly roams much of North America, is found in Ohio, the state where Vance is from. Additionally, in his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," Vance describes himself as a long-time Ohio football fan, a state that has two significant college football teams: one at Ohio State — where Vance attended in his undergrad — and the other at Ohio University, which is known as the Bobcats. The animal was also the mascot of Breathitt County High School in Jackson, Kentucky, where Vance's family is originally from, according to his book.
Vance is now part of a long line of tradition that started with Harry Truman as "General," according to historian Michael Beschloss (via NPR). Many past leaders were — like Vance — heavily inspired by their heritage. President Jimmy Carter was known by the codename "Deacon," as an acknowledgment of his deeply religious background. President Joe Biden chose "Celtic" to symbolize his Irish bloodline. "Bobcat" now stands next to "Mogul" (Donald Trump) as they face off against "Pioneer" (Kamala Harris) for the presidency. Trump chose his codename as an homage to his success as a businessman, while Harris chose hers as a tribute to her trailblazing career as the first female and black vice president.