The Wildest JD Vance Rumors, Debunked

It was quite a surprise when Donald Trump announced JD Vance as his left-field VP pick. Few people saw it coming, largely because the senator was not widely recognized at the time, even in his home state of Ohio. Unfortunately, Vance turned out to have a sketchy backstory and has quickly gained a reputation for his archaic views that border on extremism.

This has made him an easy target for ridiculously wild rumors that take off like wildfire. While Republicans were yet basking in the spotlight of Vance's arrival on June 15, 2024, one X user, rickrudescalves, posted a tweet claiming that JD Vance had sexual intercourse with a couch and had written about it in his best-selling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy." This tweet went viral, and before fact-checkers could get involved, half of the internet seemed convinced that the senator was attracted to couches.

In reality, the pages quoted in the post do not contain any sexual content whatsoever. The tweet has since been deleted (with the X user's posts restricted), but JD Vance has yet to shake off the stigma of his alleged objectophilia. And though he invites some of this scrutiny by virtue of putting himself in the public spotlight, we've taken it upon ourselves to debunk some of the misinformation about him.

