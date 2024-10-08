Can HGTV's Drew & Jonathan Scott Vote In The U.S.? What We Know

There are many things you might not know about the Property Brothers, but long-time fans will likely be aware that Drew and Jonathan Scott originally hail from Canada. While the twins now have a major presence in America, the details about their citizenship status and their subsequent ability to vote in U.S. elections aren't entirely clear. We know that Jonathan is a citizen, as he celebrated his first American vote alongside his partner Zooey Deschanel in an October 2020 Instagram post, but Drew's citizenship status isn't as obvious.

As a refresher, the Scott brothers were born in Vancouver in April 1978, growing up on a ranch in Maple Ridge and attending the University of Calgary. Before Drew and Jonathan's HGTV fame, the brothers expanded their real estate business to Las Vegas in 2008. Jonathan was the first to establish the Nevada branch, with Drew and his now wife Linda Phan joining him in 2012. The TV personalities have since settled in Los Angeles, with Jonathan in particular taking on U.S.-centered political activism.

The contractor has been an advocate for climate change action and homeowner awareness of sustainable energy sources, working with former Vice President Al Gore's Climate Reality Project and directing and starring in the PBS documentary "Jonathan Scott's Power Trip." He's also on the Cultural Council of the nonprofit RepresentUs, fighting against government corruption alongside fellow celebrities. Meanwhile, Drew has gotten involved in politics in his own way, with a celebratory Instagram suggesting he's ready to dive in further.

