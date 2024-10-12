The Sweet Way Riley Keough Honored Late Brother Benjamin In Her Baby's Name

Riley Keough received the worst news a sibling can get in July 2020. Her little brother, Benjamin Keough, had taken his own life at the young age of 27. Two years later, Riley and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen quietly welcomed a daughter, but they waited to publicly reveal her name — which has a beautiful tribute to Benjamin.

In a 2023 cover story with Vanity Fair, Riley shared that her child's name is Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen. As the granddaughter of musician icon Elvis Presley, Riley chose "Tupelo" because that is the name of the city in Mississippi where her late grandfather was born. The baby's middle name is actually the same middle name as her late uncle's. This simple yet powerful decision is a beautiful way to honor Riley's brother.

The tattooed beauty told the outlet she and her husband had already chosen their child's name before the Austin Butler "Elvis" biopic premiered. "I was like, 'This is great because it's not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family — it's not like Memphis or something," she said. "Then when the 'Elvis' movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, 'Oh, no.' But it's fine."

