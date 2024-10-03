What Michelle Obama's Ex-Boyfriend David Upchurch Has Said About Their Romance

Some time before she was married to former president Barack Obama and served eight years as the first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama enjoyed a more casual romance in her native Chicago with another man. In 2008, Obama's ex boyfriend, David Upchurch, shared and discussed a prom photo of them with the National Enquirer, a picture which Obama would later post on Instagram in 2020 to encourage high school seniors to vote. Though the couple appeared happy while dressed to the nines in a tuxedo and pink satin dress, their relationship did not persist long after Obama graduated. As the first of Obama's ex-boyfriends to discuss their relationship, Upchurch revealed their relationship was happy, albeit short-lived.

Advertisement

Upchurch and Obama, then Robinson, started dating in the early 1980s, while the unknowing first lady-to-be was still a junior in high school. Upchurch told the National Enquirer that he and Obama had grown up together as neighbors and family friends in Chicago. They spent approximately a year and a half together, and even attended the Whitney M. Young High School's prom in 1982, a night which Upchurch has since claimed he's forgotten in detail. While sparks may have flown between Obama and Upchurch while the latter was still a high schooler, their differing priorities entering adulthood eventually led to their romance's downfall. "Michelle knew what she wanted and after graduation she was off to Princeton University," he told the National Enquirer (per Daily Mail). "I couldn't stand in her way."

Advertisement