Barack Obama Dons New Nickname In Silly TikTok & We Bet Michelle Loves It

Michelle Obama is actually statistically more popular than her husband. On YouGov, Barack Obama is ranked as #547 of most popular people of all time while Michelle is at #417. Michelle's popularity is such that there are many who were hoping that she'd take over the top of the Democratic ticket before Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Kamala Harris. However, Michelle has repeatedly shut down any speculation that she'd be running for president.

The TikTok video with Allison Kuch was made by "Michelle's husband" in a specific effort to reach out to young people to make sure they're registered to vote. "President Obama has engaged content creators and activists, including at his office in Washington, DC and in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention," an Obama spokesperson told The Hill. "President Obama discussed the stakes of the election, the importance of making sure everyone is registered to vote, and he also had some fun." We're guessing that one of those fun moments involved his new custom jacket.

Michelle hasn't publicly responded to Barack's TikTok as of this writing, but she's also been busy promoting National Voter Registration Day on social media. The couple seem to be working a kind of divide and conquer approach. On Instagram, Michelle urged people to check WhenWeAllVote.org to confirm voter registration, while Barack's video pointed viewers to the website IWillVote.com, which provides voters with an action plan for their state.

