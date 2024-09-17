Barack Obama Dons New Nickname In Silly TikTok & We Bet Michelle Loves It
Barack Obama may no longer be president, but he's still helping to get out the vote this year. He appeared in a recent TikTok video for National Voter Registration Day, and in it, he was referred to not as Mr. President or Mr. Obama or even Barack. Instead, he was called "Michelle's husband." In the video by Allison Kucharczyk — a.k.a. Allison Kuch – she leaned in on the nickname by gifting Barack a navy blue suit jacket that had the words embroidered on the back. Barack tried it on, and we have to say, it looked pretty good, and we're sure that Michelle got a good laugh out of it.
@allisonkuch
Michelle's Husband (otherwise known as Barack Obama) iwillvote.com/obama
In the comments, people had fun referring to the former president as "Mr. Michelle Obama" and many loved to see the collaboration between a favorite creator and favorite president. While the "Michelle's husband" reference was clearly made in good fun, it makes sense in a lot of ways. Because even though Barack was president, Michelle has reached her own increased levels of fame and popularity in recent years. She's written multiple popular books, including "Becoming" and "The Light We Carry" — both of which were bestsellers, and her speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention was met with thunderous applause.
Barack and Michelle Obama are both urging people to confirm their voter registration
Michelle Obama is actually statistically more popular than her husband. On YouGov, Barack Obama is ranked as #547 of most popular people of all time while Michelle is at #417. Michelle's popularity is such that there are many who were hoping that she'd take over the top of the Democratic ticket before Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Kamala Harris. However, Michelle has repeatedly shut down any speculation that she'd be running for president.
The TikTok video with Allison Kuch was made by "Michelle's husband" in a specific effort to reach out to young people to make sure they're registered to vote. "President Obama has engaged content creators and activists, including at his office in Washington, DC and in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention," an Obama spokesperson told The Hill. "President Obama discussed the stakes of the election, the importance of making sure everyone is registered to vote, and he also had some fun." We're guessing that one of those fun moments involved his new custom jacket.
Michelle hasn't publicly responded to Barack's TikTok as of this writing, but she's also been busy promoting National Voter Registration Day on social media. The couple seem to be working a kind of divide and conquer approach. On Instagram, Michelle urged people to check WhenWeAllVote.org to confirm voter registration, while Barack's video pointed viewers to the website IWillVote.com, which provides voters with an action plan for their state.