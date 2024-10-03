Tyra Banks Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Throwback Photo Before Plastic Surgery

In her interview with People, to promote her book, which Tyra Banks notably co-wrote with her mother, the iconic model stressed that she has zero regrets about going under the knife to enhance her features. "If you like your natural self, don't worry about it," the "America's Next Top Model" judge asserted. "But if you feel insecure about something, I have a magic bag of beauty tricks to make you who you want to be. Permanent or temporary, I do not judge that." Banks firmly believes that women should be able to do whatever makes them feel good about themselves, whether that involves getting plastic surgery or simply emphasizing their natural beauty with makeup.

She also urged her fellow women to stop judging each other for their choices. As Banks recalled in "Perfect Is Boring," it was a comment from a makeup artist that led to her getting her nose done. Due to an incident when she was three, Banks' natural nose was broken and, because she wasn't taken to the hospital, its growth was messed up as a result. A doctor subsequently suggested a rhinoplasty. At first, Banks resisted the idea, but ultimately decided to go through with the surgery, "Because let's face it, natural beauty is unfair."

In case you're wondering whether the iconic model has got any other cosmetic work done, she denied ever even getting Botox injections during a candid interview with the Daily Mail in 2023. Banks also told People ahead of turning 50 that very same year that looking her age doesn't bother her, clarifying, "I have not had age plastic surgery stuff." However, as the "ANTM" host reasoned, "Maybe I'll need a little something. [...] But I'm not insecure about it." As the title of her book says, perfect is boring.

