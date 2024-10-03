Tyra Banks Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Throwback Photo Before Plastic Surgery
Tyra Banks is a trailblazer and an icon who is widely recognized as one of the first Black supermodels alongside the likes of Naomi Sims and Banks' fierce rival, Naomi Campbell. It all started when a classmate casually informed Banks that she had the potential to be a model during her freshman year in high school. "I'm not sure how she could see past my awkwardness, but she got the wheels turning," the "America's Next Top Model" host wrote in an essay for Lean In, about how she was discovered, admitting, "For the first time, modeling was a potential option in my mind." It wasn't until her junior year, however, that Banks decided to give modeling a shot. Eventually, LA Models signed her, then a French modeling agent scouted the stunning teenager, and the rest is pretty much history.
In her 2018 memoir "Perfect Is Boring," Banks confessed to getting a nose job early on to enhance her looks. As she explained to People, "I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching. I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery." Acknowledging her significant influence among aspiring models, the fashion icon felt it was important to share her story, noting, "I have a responsibility to tell the truth." In her high school yearbook photo, which was taken before the procedure, Banks looked strikingly different. And yet, her natural beauty was undeniable — clearly, she was meant for the spotlight all along. "I'm not mad at her for getting it, but she was cute before too," a Reddit user wrote of Banks' cosmetically-enhanced transformation. Another added, "I think she looks great in both."
Tyra Banks has no regrets about her plastic surgery
In her interview with People, to promote her book, which Tyra Banks notably co-wrote with her mother, the iconic model stressed that she has zero regrets about going under the knife to enhance her features. "If you like your natural self, don't worry about it," the "America's Next Top Model" judge asserted. "But if you feel insecure about something, I have a magic bag of beauty tricks to make you who you want to be. Permanent or temporary, I do not judge that." Banks firmly believes that women should be able to do whatever makes them feel good about themselves, whether that involves getting plastic surgery or simply emphasizing their natural beauty with makeup.
She also urged her fellow women to stop judging each other for their choices. As Banks recalled in "Perfect Is Boring," it was a comment from a makeup artist that led to her getting her nose done. Due to an incident when she was three, Banks' natural nose was broken and, because she wasn't taken to the hospital, its growth was messed up as a result. A doctor subsequently suggested a rhinoplasty. At first, Banks resisted the idea, but ultimately decided to go through with the surgery, "Because let's face it, natural beauty is unfair."
In case you're wondering whether the iconic model has got any other cosmetic work done, she denied ever even getting Botox injections during a candid interview with the Daily Mail in 2023. Banks also told People ahead of turning 50 that very same year that looking her age doesn't bother her, clarifying, "I have not had age plastic surgery stuff." However, as the "ANTM" host reasoned, "Maybe I'll need a little something. [...] But I'm not insecure about it." As the title of her book says, perfect is boring.