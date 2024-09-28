Inside Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Friendship With Elizabeth Olsen

The Marvel Cinematic Universe production crew made a bold choice when they cast Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as siblings since their film collaboration before playing Wanda and Pietro Maximoff in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" had them kissing on the big screen. Weird, right? Well, it's not, since they played husband and wife in the 2014 film "Godzilla." According to Olsen, their Marvel characters are closer to what their relationship is like in real life.

The 2015 Avengers movie was the first time Olsen fully brought the iconic Scarlet Witch to life, jumping out of the comics and into theaters everywhere. Her interpretation of the character even made it to episodic form with the 2021 Disney+ series, "WandaVision." She and Taylor-Johnson made a brief appearance at the end of the 2014 "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," but fans really got to see her chemistry with Quicksilver a year later. Now that the two actors have worked closely with one another, they consider each other almost like family.