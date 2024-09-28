Inside Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Friendship With Elizabeth Olsen
The Marvel Cinematic Universe production crew made a bold choice when they cast Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as siblings since their film collaboration before playing Wanda and Pietro Maximoff in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" had them kissing on the big screen. Weird, right? Well, it's not, since they played husband and wife in the 2014 film "Godzilla." According to Olsen, their Marvel characters are closer to what their relationship is like in real life.
The 2015 Avengers movie was the first time Olsen fully brought the iconic Scarlet Witch to life, jumping out of the comics and into theaters everywhere. Her interpretation of the character even made it to episodic form with the 2021 Disney+ series, "WandaVision." She and Taylor-Johnson made a brief appearance at the end of the 2014 "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," but fans really got to see her chemistry with Quicksilver a year later. Now that the two actors have worked closely with one another, they consider each other almost like family.
Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson feel like siblings in real life
Elizabeth Olsen revealed to the UK tabloid Metro that her sibling bond with Aaron Taylor-Johnson in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" is not far off from what they have in real life. "He definitely feels like a brother," she said. "We have that playful, teasing relationship." The actress noted that her back-to-back work on "Godzilla" and "Age of Ultron" was the first time she worked on two projects with the same co-star, which made her very comfortable around Taylor-Johnson.
Before the release of the duo's MCU breakout film, Olsen told Metro in 2014 that she was excited to be back working with Taylor-Johnson after playing lovers Ford and Elle in "Godzilla." "It's awesome!" she said. "We only did a few scenes together for [Godzilla], but we spent time together in Vancouver and I got to know his family." The "Love & Death" star confessed how fortunate she felt to be playing twins on screen with someone with which she already had experience on set.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson on his off-screen friend Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen isn't the only one who can rave about her co-star. Aaron Taylor-Johnson also has nothing but good things to say about his on-screen partner. The "Nowhere Boy" actor told Metro that he enjoyed working with Olsen because of their connection on set, where, with every take, the pair created something unique. "She gives different line readings and changes it up and explores it, and her doing that changes the way I react. And vice versa," he said. "So that keeps it very natural and interesting."
Taylor-Johnson confessed to the tabloid that Olsen is captivating to watch on screen, admitting how much he loved seeing her in her debut film "Martha Marcy May Marlene" in 2011, where a young Olsen played the offbeat cult escapee, Martha. "She's brilliant. I remember watching it and just thinking, 'Wow, she's really raw and talented,'" the Marvel actor said. "She's good, man. Very cool. Very down-to-earth girl."