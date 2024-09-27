Inside Dame Maggie Smith's Close Ties To The Royal Family
Among the many fans mourning the death of actor Dame Maggie Smith on September 27, 2024, are most likely members of the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II herself was a fan and bestowed the title of "Dame" upon the star in honor of her achievements in the arts.
One of Smith's most famous roles was in the TV series "Downton Abbey," playing the Countess of Grantham Violet Crawley, for which she won three Primetime Emmys. It was reported Queen Elizabeth II was an avid watcher of the show, as were several other family members, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine. Kate Middleton even visited the set while pregnant with her daughter Charlotte.
In 2014, Smith was again honored by Queen Elizabeth II when the monarch made her a member of the Order of the Companions of Honuor, which recognizes those who have made a significant impact on the arts, science, or medicine. The esteemed group only allows 65 living members alongside the royal family at any time. Beyond accepting her honorary titles, the Oscar-winning actress was also known to spend time with the royals on other occasions, including at least one sleepover.
Smith spent the night with Queen Elizabeth II
Maggie Smith's entry into the Order of the Companions of Honor took place at Windsor Castle, but the actor also hung out with Queen Elizabeth II at the royal palace outside of an official ceremony. In 2015, the "Harry Potter" star was one of about 20 guests invited to have dinner with the queen and her husband, Prince Philip, then spend the night in the royal's residence.
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Smith continued her relationship with the new monarch and attended the coronation of King Charles II. Long before he took the crown, however, the two had enjoyed a long-lasting friendship. She was there to help him celebrate both his 60th and 70th birthdays, and he reportedly threw her an 80th birthday party at Clarence House.
In 2022, Smith was one of the famous faces to appear along with King Charles in a reciting of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" for charity. In her last public appearance before her death, she attended the 2023 Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July of that year. She sat in the royal box.