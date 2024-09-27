Inside Dame Maggie Smith's Close Ties To The Royal Family

Among the many fans mourning the death of actor Dame Maggie Smith on September 27, 2024, are most likely members of the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II herself was a fan and bestowed the title of "Dame" upon the star in honor of her achievements in the arts.

One of Smith's most famous roles was in the TV series "Downton Abbey," playing the Countess of Grantham Violet Crawley, for which she won three Primetime Emmys. It was reported Queen Elizabeth II was an avid watcher of the show, as were several other family members, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine. Kate Middleton even visited the set while pregnant with her daughter Charlotte.

In 2014, Smith was again honored by Queen Elizabeth II when the monarch made her a member of the Order of the Companions of Honuor, which recognizes those who have made a significant impact on the arts, science, or medicine. The esteemed group only allows 65 living members alongside the royal family at any time. Beyond accepting her honorary titles, the Oscar-winning actress was also known to spend time with the royals on other occasions, including at least one sleepover.

