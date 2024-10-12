What We Know About Eva Longoria's Son Santiago

Before Santiago, Eva Longoria admitted that she was in no rush to have children. In a 2016 interview with Us Weekly, she told the outlet that she was perfectly content with the three step-kids she had, but when it comes to her own babies? "We'll see," she said. Two years later, she announced her pregnancy to the world. At the time, Longoria told "Parents Latina" that "he was meant to be with me at this stage" (via Us Weekly).

As a one-year-old in 2019, Santiago's personality was much more apparent to his mom. "He's funny and sweet," Longoria told "The Today Show," adding how fortunate she felt that Santiago was an easy baby. As a working mom, Longoria has to juggle her moments with Santiago with her career. "He is with me all of the time!" the actress told People in 2019. "If you follow me on Instagram, you will see that he is on set with me, that he's in meetings with me. He's always with me."

In one such Instagram post celebrating Santiago's fourth birthday, she wrote, "The greatest blessing I have ever received has been you, my love." Other posts capture the two in her dressing room, at photo shoots, and occasionally at home cooking together. With how present Santiago has become around Longoria's movie and TV sets, it's hard not to wonder if he will follow in his mother's footsteps. For now, Longoria says he will not be involved in any of her work. "He is such a diva," she joked to E! News. "He's not cooperative. Doesn't take notes. Talks back."

