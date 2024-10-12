What We Know About Eva Longoria's Son Santiago
Actress Eva Longoria has played many roles in her career, including Isabella Braña in "The Young and the Restless" and Gabrielle Solis in "Desperate Housewives." But one character she seems to hav down pat is "mom." She played one in "Housewives," the 2018 movie "Dog Days,"and even Dora's mom in the 2019 live-action movie "Dora and the Lost City of Gold." While she's an expert in on-screen motherhood, Longoria didn't become a real-life mother, herself, until she was 43 years old. After welcoming her first child, Santiago Enrique Bastón, it's all the star can gush about.
Longoria and her husband José Bastón, welcomed their son Santiago on June 19, 2018, confirming his arrival to "Hola!" magazine. Santiago is not Bastón's first, as he shares kids Natalia, Mariana, and José with ex-wife Natalia Esperón. But for Longoria, Santiago is her first biological child. In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the new mom raved about her baby boy's adorable stages of development. "He's finding his voice," the actress said at the time, adding how funny she finds his babbling. Over the years, Longoria has kept the world updated with how her kid gets cuter every day.
Eva Longoria says son Santiago was born at the perfect time in her life
Before Santiago, Eva Longoria admitted that she was in no rush to have children. In a 2016 interview with Us Weekly, she told the outlet that she was perfectly content with the three step-kids she had, but when it comes to her own babies? "We'll see," she said. Two years later, she announced her pregnancy to the world. At the time, Longoria told "Parents Latina" that "he was meant to be with me at this stage" (via Us Weekly).
As a one-year-old in 2019, Santiago's personality was much more apparent to his mom. "He's funny and sweet," Longoria told "The Today Show," adding how fortunate she felt that Santiago was an easy baby. As a working mom, Longoria has to juggle her moments with Santiago with her career. "He is with me all of the time!" the actress told People in 2019. "If you follow me on Instagram, you will see that he is on set with me, that he's in meetings with me. He's always with me."
In one such Instagram post celebrating Santiago's fourth birthday, she wrote, "The greatest blessing I have ever received has been you, my love." Other posts capture the two in her dressing room, at photo shoots, and occasionally at home cooking together. With how present Santiago has become around Longoria's movie and TV sets, it's hard not to wonder if he will follow in his mother's footsteps. For now, Longoria says he will not be involved in any of her work. "He is such a diva," she joked to E! News. "He's not cooperative. Doesn't take notes. Talks back."