The Young And The Restless Star Eric Braeden Puts Eva Longoria On Blast For Slamming Soaps

German-born actor Eric Braeden has enjoyed great success as a soap opera star, playing business tycoon Victor Newman on "The Young and the Restless" for an incredible 43 years. He's also among the numerous soap actors who share their lives and personal musings on social media. Braeden has discussed everything from reflecting on growing up in post-World War II Germany to reminiscing about working on the film "Titanic," and has even given updates on his knee surgery.

Braeden has never been one to mince words when offering his honest opinion. There was a point in 2018 when former "Y&R" head writer and executive producer Mal Young began moving many of the legacy characters out of the storyline forefront, and even fired long-standing actor Doug Davidson. After the regime finally changed, Braeden was brutally honest about what really happened.

During a Facebook "Ask Me Anything" session, he remarked, "Well, let me be honest with you. There was an attempt by the former executive producer and head writer [Mal Young] to diminish the role of Victor Newman. I'll say very clearly and very succinctly: He attempted to diminish it. To bring the character down." Braeden added, "I'll never forgive him for that. But he's gone." Now, the actor has offered a fiery response to one star's statement about working in soaps.