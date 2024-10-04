HGTV Alum Joanna Gaines Was Inspired By Her Son Crew For This Major Project

Interior designer Joanna Gaines is hanging up her tool belt and trading it in for a pen. The "Fixer Upper" alum has written a children's book, "The World Needs The Wonder You See," which she says is inspired by her youngest child, Crew. This is not the first book authored by Gaines. The HGTV star has written cookbooks, home design books, and even a couple of memoirs, including one she co-wrote with her husband, Chip Gaines, who also hosted "Fixer Upper" during its five-year run.

Her new children's book is the third of its kind, coming after Gaines' two previous children's books, "We Are the Gardeners" and "The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be." The house flipper took to Instagram to share the news of her newest literary project, describing it as a story that illustrates the everyday curiosity that children possess, which Gaines says she saw in her own son. "Years of admiring the way Crew moves through the world inspired an idea for a children's book all about the everyday beauty and surprise that kids are so naturally drawn to seek out and discover," she wrote in her Instagram post.