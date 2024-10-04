HGTV Alum Joanna Gaines Was Inspired By Her Son Crew For This Major Project
Interior designer Joanna Gaines is hanging up her tool belt and trading it in for a pen. The "Fixer Upper" alum has written a children's book, "The World Needs The Wonder You See," which she says is inspired by her youngest child, Crew. This is not the first book authored by Gaines. The HGTV star has written cookbooks, home design books, and even a couple of memoirs, including one she co-wrote with her husband, Chip Gaines, who also hosted "Fixer Upper" during its five-year run.
Her new children's book is the third of its kind, coming after Gaines' two previous children's books, "We Are the Gardeners" and "The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be." The house flipper took to Instagram to share the news of her newest literary project, describing it as a story that illustrates the everyday curiosity that children possess, which Gaines says she saw in her own son. "Years of admiring the way Crew moves through the world inspired an idea for a children's book all about the everyday beauty and surprise that kids are so naturally drawn to seek out and discover," she wrote in her Instagram post.
Joanna Gaines says her book is a way to thank her son
Joanna Gaines' youngest son, Crew, who was born in 2018, has given her a whole new outlook on life, according to the author's blog post. The bustling days of adulthood were only slowed for Gaines when her son arrived and taught her how to once again take the world in, one flower or ray of sunshine at a time. She wrote how Crew's young and spritely attitude toward adventure-seeking and experiencing the world around him makes Gaines want to mirror her son's positive perspective in her own life.
The "New York Times" bestseller also dedicates a part of the book to herself, as a reminder to her and to anyone interested in reading her story that curiosity is not just for children. While the book is considered in the children's genre, Gaines wants the message to relate to all ages. "I don't think it's ever too late to live with our eyes wide open and our hearts expectant for wonder," Gaines ended her Instagram post.