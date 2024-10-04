Did Megan Fox Get Plastic Surgery? Here's Her Refreshingly Honest Answer
Celebrities are notorious for setting some pretty unrealistic beauty standards. From buccal fat removal to Brazilian butt lifts, celebrity culture has even popularized the use of antidiabetic medications for weight loss. While some stay hush-hush about their procedures, others have no problem opening up about their appointments under the knife. Take Sharon Osbourne, for example, who has shared hilarious anecdotes about her lifetime of botched surgeries. Following in her footsteps is the stunningly transformed Megan Fox.
While Fox has certainly not had as many surgeries as Osbourne, she came clean on a March 2024 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where she shared what surgeries she has had and the ones that will stay rumors forever. Fox said she decided to lay it all out on the table in hopes of putting some women's minds at ease. Even so, the "Jennifer's Body" star feels like the hate comments about her appearance will never end. Even after admitting to what she's gotten done, people were quick to comment that she's still part of the problem. One commenter wrote: "1. It is perpetuating unhealthy beauty standards and she doesn't even realize it's affecting HER too. 2. Lying for years about it and then selectively admitting to the most obvious things you've had done is hardly transparent." Another viewer said: "Does she not understand that we all know what she looked like before???"
Cosmetic surgeries Megan Fox says she has and hasn't done
Megan Fox told "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper that she has only had two major cosmetic alterations to her body. According to Fox, she received breast augmentation surgery at 21 or 22 years old, then got them redone after breastfeeding her children. The actress admitted to not reacting well to general anesthesia, which she feels has kept her procedures to a humbling two, compared to her Hollywood peers. She also received a rhinoplasty in her early 20s, though people have speculated that she has had more than one procedure on her nose. "I've literally been accused of having six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries, which is impossible — your nose would get necrosis and fall off," she said, chalking the look of her nose up to her rigorous contouring methods. Other than that, Fox says she's only received Botox and filler.
In terms of the false rumors of her plastic surgery, Fox said she's never had a facelift, lateral brow lift, or threads. However, the star admitted to researching those procedures with the hopes of one day going through with them. "I am very tempted to go have my eyebrows snatched like all the way up," she told Cooper. Other plastic surgeries she said she's never had done are buccal fat removal, liposuction, and a Brazilian butt lift. "If I could, I would, but I don't have the extra body fat," she said of getting butt contouring.