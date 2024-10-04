Did Megan Fox Get Plastic Surgery? Here's Her Refreshingly Honest Answer

Celebrities are notorious for setting some pretty unrealistic beauty standards. From buccal fat removal to Brazilian butt lifts, celebrity culture has even popularized the use of antidiabetic medications for weight loss. While some stay hush-hush about their procedures, others have no problem opening up about their appointments under the knife. Take Sharon Osbourne, for example, who has shared hilarious anecdotes about her lifetime of botched surgeries. Following in her footsteps is the stunningly transformed Megan Fox.

While Fox has certainly not had as many surgeries as Osbourne, she came clean on a March 2024 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where she shared what surgeries she has had and the ones that will stay rumors forever. Fox said she decided to lay it all out on the table in hopes of putting some women's minds at ease. Even so, the "Jennifer's Body" star feels like the hate comments about her appearance will never end. Even after admitting to what she's gotten done, people were quick to comment that she's still part of the problem. One commenter wrote: "1. It is perpetuating unhealthy beauty standards and she doesn't even realize it's affecting HER too. 2. Lying for years about it and then selectively admitting to the most obvious things you've had done is hardly transparent." Another viewer said: "Does she not understand that we all know what she looked like before???"

