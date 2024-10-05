The Heartbreaking Loss Of Kimberly Guilfoyle's Mother Changed Her Entire Life

Getting her start as a prosecuting attorney in the Bay Area, Kimberly Guilfoyle knows what it's like to fight for others. It's a skill she says she inherited from childhood. Losing her mother at a young age and growing up with what she calls a "tough-love" father catalyzed Guilfoyle's successful career in law, politics, and the media. Where her father taught her how to live life with zero regrets, her mother taught her how to generously serve others.

After working in the district attorney's office in both San Francisco and Los Angeles, Guilfoyle worked as a legal analyst for several years before joining "The Five" team at Fox News. During Donald Trump's 2020 fight for the presidency, the media mogul switched to campaign work, with which she was already familiar after working on her ex-husband Gavin Newsom's campaign for mayor of San Francisco in 2003. She continued participating in Trump's presidential campaign four years later, even speaking at the 2024 Republican National Convention. With so many professional achievements under her belt, Guilfoyle needed to write them all down. Her 2015 book "Making the Case: How to Be Your Own Best Advocate" recounts her tragic upbringing and transforming said tragedy into empowerment and motivation.

