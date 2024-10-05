What Happened To Mad Rabbit Tattoo Balm After Shark Tank?

Few businesses in "Shark Tank" history have checked off all the boxes quite like Mad Rabbit Tattoo. To start, the company's co-founders, Selom Agbitor and Oliver Zak, saw that tattoo aftercare was a rather underserved market, so they set out to fill the gap with their all-natural moisturizing tattoo balm that kept ink looking fresh. Speaking to Forbes, Zak admitted that their business was inspired by his struggles to find a petroleum jelly-free product to soothe his tattoos after he got inked.

The entrepreneur explained that he viewed petroleum jelly as an "outdated and unhealthy" ingredient. Soon, he brought his struggles to Agbitor, who had previously partnered with him on a business they sold for $7,000. Together, the two senior-year college students started their journey to create a product that could solve Zak's problems. "We ordered ingredients from Amazon and local apothecaries and began experimenting with different formulations," Zak explained.

The co-founder continued, "Our first product was an all-natural tattoo balm made with seven natural ingredients." In a chat with Shopify, Agbitor shared that before they put all their resources into product creation, they wanted to ascertain the demand for their product, so they first put out ads on social media. The orders started pouring in within a couple of days, and so, Mad Rabbit was born. Needless to say, the Sharks were impressed by the young entrepreneurs and their phenomenal business instincts. In fact, some may have seen an incredibly successful "Shark Tank" product. But despite all their admiration, one Shark still regretted their offer.

