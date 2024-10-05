Inside Denzel Washington's Friendship With Viola Davis

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis are two of the most accomplished actors of our time. Both have impressive résumés, which include Oscars and Davis' rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). Another thing these two have is a true friendship, which can be hard to find for most and that could be even more true in Hollywood. Their chance first encounter set the stage, so to speak, for a long and happy friendship.

In a 2017 interview with People, Washington admitted he could not remember their first meeting, but Davis was able to recall it like it was yesterday. Davis was starring in the 1996 Broadway production of August Wilson's play "Seven Guitars," when he decided he wanted to meet the talent. "He came [backstage] and I was like, 'Oh my God, I met Denzel Washington!'" Davis said. The pair would not cross paths again until Washington held auditions for his directorial debut, "Antwone Fisher," in 2002, which was about a Navy officer that's forced to confront his past after a violent altercation with a fellow crew member. The "Great Debaters" star admitted it was a "short audition" after Davis' performance.

Though it was just the beginning of Davis' and Washington's friendship, they did not work together again until 2010 in a full circle moment, when they both starred in the August Wilson play "Fences." The Broadway production went on to win three Tony awards for best revival of a play and best actor and actress for Washington and Davis.