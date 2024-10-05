Inside Denzel Washington's Friendship With Viola Davis
Denzel Washington and Viola Davis are two of the most accomplished actors of our time. Both have impressive résumés, which include Oscars and Davis' rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). Another thing these two have is a true friendship, which can be hard to find for most and that could be even more true in Hollywood. Their chance first encounter set the stage, so to speak, for a long and happy friendship.
In a 2017 interview with People, Washington admitted he could not remember their first meeting, but Davis was able to recall it like it was yesterday. Davis was starring in the 1996 Broadway production of August Wilson's play "Seven Guitars," when he decided he wanted to meet the talent. "He came [backstage] and I was like, 'Oh my God, I met Denzel Washington!'" Davis said. The pair would not cross paths again until Washington held auditions for his directorial debut, "Antwone Fisher," in 2002, which was about a Navy officer that's forced to confront his past after a violent altercation with a fellow crew member. The "Great Debaters" star admitted it was a "short audition" after Davis' performance.
Though it was just the beginning of Davis' and Washington's friendship, they did not work together again until 2010 in a full circle moment, when they both starred in the August Wilson play "Fences." The Broadway production went on to win three Tony awards for best revival of a play and best actor and actress for Washington and Davis.
Viola Davis and Denzel Washington are fans of each other
It can be intimidating to be in the presence of legends like Viola Davis and Denzel Washington, but no matter how many accolades they receive, they sincerely fanboy and fangirl over each other. During an interview with "CBS This Morning," the "Malcolm X" actor called Davis "one of the great actors of our time." He added, "I've known it, but many of us have known it for years. And now the bigger audiences are getting to witness her brilliance."
During their interview with People, "The How To Get Away With Murder" actress called Washington "familiar." Davis added that not only did Washington feel familiar, but so does his family, which includes wife, Pauletta, and their four kids: John David, Malcolm, Olivia and Katia. "It's like I know him. It's like, 'That's Denzel.' ...He, his wife, his kids, and at the same time, I'm a fan. I don't like telling him that, but I'm a fan."
Denzel Washington and Viola Davis have a deep respect for one another
As a veteran of the stage and screen, Viola Davis knows a good director when she sees one. While talking with The Hollywood Reporter, Davis called her "Fences" co-star "rare." "I see Denzel as an actor's director," she told the outlet. She brought up past directors like Alfred Hitchcock scaring actress Tippi Hedren while they filmed "Birds" just to get the right shot. Davis added, "Denzel understands actors' language, actors' insight, just what makes us tick. His other gift is he's a great teacher."
She's not the only one that can recognize talent when she sees it. During an interview with The Telegraph, Washington called working with Davis on Broadway "such a thrill," and credited her for "reawakening him." He added, "Watching her I realized I'm fighting for my life out there with this brilliant actress... I felt alive again and I said 'I want to apply that same work ethic to every job.'"
Davis, who is active on social media, continued her glowing admiration of Washington with an Instagram post for his 69th birthday. She wrote, in part, "To the artist...magician...human whisperer who continues to surprise, ignite and create characters that shake us to our core."