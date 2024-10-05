Paris Hilton's Most High-Profile Relationships

If anyone knows you have to kiss a few frogs before you meet your prince, it's Paris Hilton. She went through the romantic wringer during her journey to living ever after, encountering a mix of Mr. Rights, Mr. Right Nows, and Mr. Just Plain Wrongs along the way. Still, she eventually found the one in her husband, Carter Reum.

Hilton and Reum's relationship is a far cry from some of her previous trainwrecks, which were frequent and bountiful. During the early noughties, Hilton changed boyfriends more than Juicy Couture sweats, tossing them aside like a Von Dutch trucker cap when she was done. Still, that's not to say she didn't suffer more than her fair share of heartbreak and adversity. Those experiences resulted in some important life lessons and ultimately contributed to Hilton's transformation from Hollywood party girl to married mom-of-two.

These days, Hilton's dropped the breathy, ditzy airhead act. However, her inner pampered princess still rears its head occasionally, as evidenced by the number of dresses Hilton wore during her November 2021 wedding celebration — six out of the custom-designed 45 she had on standby: a Galia Lahav, a Pamella Roland, three Oscar de la Renta, and a Marchesa, in case you were wondering. Still, Hilton's positively low maintenance now, compared to her bachelorette years, which were packed with paparazzi and drama — something her army of exes can attest to. From bad boys to soulmates, Greek heirs to hookups, Hilton's most high-profile relationships garnered their fair share of headlines over the years.

