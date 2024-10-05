What We Know About HGTV Star Ty Pennington's Quick Dip Into The Modeling World

Ty Pennington is all laughs when looking back on his brief stint in modeling. He sarcastically joked to TooFab that "everyone knows that a career in male modeling an absolute — you're gonna make millions." In all seriousness, Pennington chalks it up to the universe telling him that modeling wasn't his field. He said that, if it wasn't for the accident, he would have never gone back to construction and wouldn't have auditioned for "Trading Spaces." The HGTV show host added, jokingly, that his one legacy in male modeling is when his brother left his only portfolio in an unlocked car, which someone found and used as toilet paper. So, it sounds like he's not pining over what could've been.

His audience seems to agree that the choice to go back to carpentry was the right one. In his post explaining the crash, one commenter said: "I'm sorry about the accident, but so happy it sent you to TV. More of us got to see and know about you." Another wrote: "We would have all never known your incredibly fun kind loving personality then!" The consensus is in: Ty Pennington was always meant for home improvement television.