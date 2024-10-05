What We Know About HGTV Star Jasmine Roth's Daughter's Illness
When HGTV star Jasmine Roth isn't rescuing homeowners from major DIY fails on her hit show "Help! I Wrecked My House," she's busy being a mom to her daughter Hazel Lynn Roth, who she and husband Brett Roth welcomed in 2020. On social media, the designer frequently posts exciting milestones from Hazel's life as well as some more difficult news. In November 2023, Jasmine shared on Instagram that Hazel had undergone tonsil and adenoid reduction surgery. She explained that earlier that year, she and her husband grew concerned about their daughter after they "noticed a weird breathing/snorting thing happening" with her. After speaking with Hazel's pediatrician, they were referred to a pediatric ENT specialist who informed them that Hazel's tonsils were touching and she had enlarged adenoids.
Hoping to rule surgery out, they had Hazel undergo a sleep study to see how and if this was impacting her sleep. "We got the results and the study showed borderline severe sleep apnea, being disturbed 7+ times per hour, oxygen dropping," Jasmine wrote. Given how poor their daughter's sleep quality was, they decided it was best to go ahead with the surgery. Luckily, Hazel was "such a trooper and made her nervous parents feel like everything was ok" during the procedure. Since opening up about Hazel's operation, Jasmine hasn't shared any additional updates, which hopefully means that Hazel is sleeping soundly and all is well.
Jasmine Roth's daughter has had other medical concerns throughout the years
Unfortunately, Jasmine Roth's daughter Hazel has been subject to other medical concerns over the years. A few months after she was born, Roth shared on Instagram that Hazel had plagiocephaly which is "a common and treatable condition that causes a baby's soft skull to become flattened in one area due to continuous pressure on that part of the head" per Boston Children's Hospital. To remedy this issue, Roth shared that Hazel would have to wear a corrective helmet for six to nine weeks. The designer mama even gave her daughter's new headgear a fun facelift by adding a plaid decal to it. Fortunately, the helmet seemed to do its job, as Roth never mentioned plagiocephaly again.
Hazel also has some issues with her vision. Shortly after her three-year checkup, Roth shared on Instagram in June 2023 that Hazel "has a stigmatism [sic] in both eyes, is far-sighted, and has a weak muscle in her right eye." As a result, she began wearing glasses. Additionally, in June 2024, Hazel was seen donning a blue eye patch on her right eye. Roth explained in a different post that she had to wear an eyepatch on her right eye for two hours a day for three months to help strengthen her weak muscle. It's unclear how bad Hazel's vision is and if it will correct itself over time, but for now she seems to be seeing well.