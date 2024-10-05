What We Know About HGTV Star Jasmine Roth's Daughter's Illness

When HGTV star Jasmine Roth isn't rescuing homeowners from major DIY fails on her hit show "Help! I Wrecked My House," she's busy being a mom to her daughter Hazel Lynn Roth, who she and husband Brett Roth welcomed in 2020. On social media, the designer frequently posts exciting milestones from Hazel's life as well as some more difficult news. In November 2023, Jasmine shared on Instagram that Hazel had undergone tonsil and adenoid reduction surgery. She explained that earlier that year, she and her husband grew concerned about their daughter after they "noticed a weird breathing/snorting thing happening" with her. After speaking with Hazel's pediatrician, they were referred to a pediatric ENT specialist who informed them that Hazel's tonsils were touching and she had enlarged adenoids.

Hoping to rule surgery out, they had Hazel undergo a sleep study to see how and if this was impacting her sleep. "We got the results and the study showed borderline severe sleep apnea, being disturbed 7+ times per hour, oxygen dropping," Jasmine wrote. Given how poor their daughter's sleep quality was, they decided it was best to go ahead with the surgery. Luckily, Hazel was "such a trooper and made her nervous parents feel like everything was ok" during the procedure. Since opening up about Hazel's operation, Jasmine hasn't shared any additional updates, which hopefully means that Hazel is sleeping soundly and all is well.