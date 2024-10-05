Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Doesn't Stress About Their Massive Age Gap
Mick Jagger's long-term girlfriend Melanie Hamrick has been with her rock star lover since 2014, which has given the public plenty of time to stew in the curiosity of what it's like to have an over 40-year age gap with your partner. Well, Hamrick knows, but she is telling people to stop putting so much interest into her intimate family dynamics. "I put the blinders on," she told The Sunday Times in 2024 when they asked her how she handles people's comments regarding the age disparity between her and Jagger.
The American Ballet Theater alum met the Rolling Stones frontman during the band's 2014 concert in Tokyo while they were both touring with their respective groups. According to Page Six, Jagger asked Hamrick to what they said was a platonic dinner — as he was dating L'Wren Scott at the time — and they two spent their brief time in Japan together. The pair started a relationship soon thereafter, and two years later welcomed their son, Devreaux, in 2016.
Hamrick also said that she wasn't that impressed by Jagger's success when she first met him. "Ballet dancers meet some of the biggest stars and act like, 'Who are you?' Because, to us, ballet dancers are the gods. That's who you study and look up to. You're so in your world," she told The Times. At least now Hamrick can now say she knows "Satisfaction" as well as "Swan Lake."
Melanie Hamrick tells people to mind their own business regarding her relationship with Mick Jagger
It's no surprise that Melanie Hamrick's 44-year age gap with Mick Jagger is all people can talk about when referring to the couple. However, when asked about it in an interview with The Sunday Times, Hamrick said, "I don't think about it." The ballerina noted that not putting thought into other people's opinions has ensured her confidence in her love life. "Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business," she said.
Besides her vibrant career in ballet, Hamrick has authored two erotic novels, which she credits Jagger for inspiring. The dedication in her first book — which is not based on real life but is about a ballerina — she pens: "To my love, thank you for your endless support and inspiration." When Vanity Fair asked her if he provided some ideas for the more sexual elements of the story, Hamrick said, "I mean, I think he hopes so."
Their sweet interactions just push the public to want to know even more about their relationship. In 2022, a harmless post to Hamrick's Instagram prompted the internet to believe she was engaged to Jagger. The ring that got everyone talking turned out to be just a promise ring, according to Hamrick. She told People in 2023, "I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes. But are we like, horny teenagers where we're giving each other — In my mind, it's a promise ring."