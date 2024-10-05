Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Doesn't Stress About Their Massive Age Gap

Mick Jagger's long-term girlfriend Melanie Hamrick has been with her rock star lover since 2014, which has given the public plenty of time to stew in the curiosity of what it's like to have an over 40-year age gap with your partner. Well, Hamrick knows, but she is telling people to stop putting so much interest into her intimate family dynamics. "I put the blinders on," she told The Sunday Times in 2024 when they asked her how she handles people's comments regarding the age disparity between her and Jagger.

The American Ballet Theater alum met the Rolling Stones frontman during the band's 2014 concert in Tokyo while they were both touring with their respective groups. According to Page Six, Jagger asked Hamrick to what they said was a platonic dinner — as he was dating L'Wren Scott at the time — and they two spent their brief time in Japan together. The pair started a relationship soon thereafter, and two years later welcomed their son, Devreaux, in 2016.

Hamrick also said that she wasn't that impressed by Jagger's success when she first met him. "Ballet dancers meet some of the biggest stars and act like, 'Who are you?' Because, to us, ballet dancers are the gods. That's who you study and look up to. You're so in your world," she told The Times. At least now Hamrick can now say she knows "Satisfaction" as well as "Swan Lake."

