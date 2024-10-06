What We Know About Shark Tank Star Daymond John's Relationship With Heather Taras

If you're ever talking "Shark Tank," Daymond John is sure to come up. As the founder of the iconic clothing brand, FUBU, and with a whopping $300 million net worth, he should be on the top of anyone's list if they're interested in pursuing entrepreneurship. John also offers insight into familial relationships as he openly recognizes the mistakes from his first marriage and actively strives to be a better husband and father to his wife, Heather Taras, and daughter, Minka Jagger.

Daymond and Heather welcomed Minka in March 2016. Later that year, Daymond proposed to Heather on the set of "Shark Tank". This public proposal was met with mixed reactions as some congratulated the newly engaged couple, but some were quick to question the nature of the relationship. People might have been quick to judge because Daymond had kept the relationship quite private up until the birth of their daughter. Heather's 2020 interview with Contemporary Approach just might have been proof that their love was more genuine than anything.

In the interview, Heather acknowledged the couple had actually been together for 14 years. She also went on to explain that her "entire world opened up after meeting [my] husband Daymond," and that he had educated her "about the struggles communities of colors have faced and face today." It's not only Heather that raves about her life partner as Daymond openly writes love messages to Heather on Instagram. In February 2024, he shared a photo of his beautiful family of three and said, "I'm always fascinated by her inner-strength and poise ... And I am proud to be able to spend this life with you." From encouraging growth and valuing one another's opinions, this couple shows telltale signs their relationship just might last a lifetime.

