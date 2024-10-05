Riley Keough Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Photos From Her Modeling Days

Riley Keough has been in the public eye for most of her life thanks to the actor's familial connections, but we couldn't help but do a double take when we saw throwback snaps of her from the early aughts. Keough is unrecognizable from the star we know today — but that's not to say she looks entirely unfamiliar. In more recent years, the "Mad Max: Fury Road" star has typically favored a very natural makeup look and dark hair. Her signature pose has also been switched up significantly, with the actor typically looking directly at the camera, with her chin parallel to the floor. All of that has given her a very distinct look to her famous mom, who tended to rock a smokey eye and generally posed with her face at a slight angle. However, older modeling pics of Keough show that the distinction between the mother and daughter wasn't always quite as pronounced.

In fact, our first thought upon seeing the throwback images was that we were looking at a young Lisa Marie Presley. From the pose to the wavy hair and smoky-eye, a young Keough was her mom's twin in the early 2000s — something that Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana told The Irish Independent in 2004 that they'd noticed as well. "With her mother's beauty and her grandfather's attitude she is sure to be a star," they noted of the then-14-year-old. Well, the designers weren't wrong. Keough has had a stunning transformation since then and she's certainly gone on to become a powerhouse in her own right too.