Meghan Markle Lived A Wildly Lavish Life Before Marrying Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's life certainly changed after she tied the knot with Prince Harry, but that's not to say she didn't know luxury and abundance before she became a duchess. Before she married into the famously wealthy British royal family, Meghan was already riding high thanks to her acting career.
Long before Meghan began her high-profile romance with Harry, she'd already found success as an actor. For seven seasons, the future royal played paralegal Rachel Zane on the legal drama "Suits" — and evidently, the gig was good to her bank account. According to Celebrity Net Worth, by the end of her run, she reportedly made $50,000 per episode; Meghan was said to be worth around $5 million before she ever joined the royal family. Sure, that might be a fraction of what she and Harry are worth now, but it's certainly not chump change.
In the years prior to her first date with the future Duke of Sussex, Meghan was living it up in a spacious abode in Canada, and enjoying all the benefits that come with fame and fortune, living out her very own fairytale.
Meghan Markle enjoyed fame and fortune during her pre-duchess days
Meghan Markle's time on "Suits" began in 2011, and her star quickly rose thanks to her talent, beauty, and grace. In 2013, she attended New York Fashion Week for the first time, and she detailed her experiences in a two-part feature for Glamour. The entries gave fans a small insight into what life as a rising star looks like. That included sleeping in until 10 a.m., enjoying meals at some of the trendiest hotspots in the Big Apple, and going to oh-so glamorous fittings — for several days in a row.
The aforementioned diary-style series offered readers a peek into the lavish life Meghan enjoyed as a non-royal celeb, riding high on a wave of TV success. One second, she's having lunch with her agent to chat about potential other projects. The next moment, she's taking a private luxury car all around New York to spend time with designers and celebs at runway shows and cocktail parties.
Meghan also did well for herself in the real estate world. Before she married Prince Harry, she lived in a $1.4 million three-bed, two-bath home in Toronto, where she kicked back and relaxed while filming her hit legal drama. It sounds like it would have been an ideal place for Meghan to host her slew of A-list friends who have loved and supported her for years — including actor Priyanka Chopra and tennis icon Serena Williams. Needless to say, Meghan and Harry's wedding day was a star-studded affair.