Meghan Markle Lived A Wildly Lavish Life Before Marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's life certainly changed after she tied the knot with Prince Harry, but that's not to say she didn't know luxury and abundance before she became a duchess. Before she married into the famously wealthy British royal family, Meghan was already riding high thanks to her acting career.

Long before Meghan began her high-profile romance with Harry, she'd already found success as an actor. For seven seasons, the future royal played paralegal Rachel Zane on the legal drama "Suits" — and evidently, the gig was good to her bank account. According to Celebrity Net Worth, by the end of her run, she reportedly made $50,000 per episode; Meghan was said to be worth around $5 million before she ever joined the royal family. Sure, that might be a fraction of what she and Harry are worth now, but it's certainly not chump change.

In the years prior to her first date with the future Duke of Sussex, Meghan was living it up in a spacious abode in Canada, and enjoying all the benefits that come with fame and fortune, living out her very own fairytale.

