All The Friends Meghan Markle Lost Since Becoming A Royal

There's no telling whether Meghan Markle knew just how much her life — including her friendships — would change when she started dating Prince Harry. While the two seemed like just a normal couple on some occasions, their lives were anything but. Before Meghan quite literally met her prince charming, she was climbing the ladder to success in Hollywood, thanks to her breakout role in the legal drama "Suits." She became acquainted with plenty of Hollywood's elite, but her wedding to Prince Harry changed that.

Fame can be a nasty thing, and the British press took several bites out of the duchess. To make matters worse, some of her friends started feeding the tabloids some crumbs. Some of those who didn't hear from Meghan again after her relationship with Harry became serious quickly turned from friend to foe. While some mourned the loss of their friendship quietly, others were happy to tell the tabloids just how unhappy they were with the new duchess. Whether or not some of these disgruntled folks were truly close friends of Meghan's remains up for debate.

It's reasonable to conclude that some of Meghan's former friends were the anonymous sources quoted by tabloids who were attacking the duchess' character, and Meghan's inner circle has shrunk considerably since. The drama surrounding all of the friendship breakups, however, has not. If you're curious about Meghan's former friends, you're in the right place, but spoiler alert: There's plenty of drama ahead.

