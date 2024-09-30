The Suspicious Timing Of Taylor Swift's Latest Skipped Chiefs Game Is Hard To Ignore
For those who have leaned into the conspiracy theory that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has a very specific time limit to it, Swift's absence from the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers could be a sign that there's trouble in paradise. There was a document shared online, which was purportedly from Travis's PR company, that detailed a relationship contract complete with an outline of how a breakup between Swift and Kelce would transpire. It would happen on September 28. The Chiefs vs. Chargers game was on September 29.
Of all the games to miss when you're facing rumors of a fake relationship, this is the one that has got people talking. Then there were Donna Kelce's recent comments about Travis loving attention that didn't help the rumors about the relationship. Is it true love or a PR stunt? The PR company in question has said the document isn't real, but Swift skipping the game doesn't help the situation.
Travis Kelce's performance has been linked to Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's currently in the midst of a two-month break from the Eras Tour, so she theoretically had the time to watch Travis Kelce play tight end for Kansas City. Swift did go to the team's first two games at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, but she then skipped the next two games. Maybe she's just not going to away games? Perhaps it was Swift not wanting to fly to LA? Or to thumb her nose at the rumors? Or to start getting ready for the last leg of the Eras Tour? Without any word as to why she missed the game, the field has been left open to questions and speculation, which only fuels the fire for those who think their relationship isn't real.
Some have guessed that Swift skipped the game because Kelce's having a bit of a rough start to the season, and she got some of the blame. Before the game against the Chargers, he'd had zero touchdowns and under 70 receiving yards. He redeemed himself on the day after his supposed breakup with Swift with 89 yards in one game.