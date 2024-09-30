The Suspicious Timing Of Taylor Swift's Latest Skipped Chiefs Game Is Hard To Ignore

Taylor Swift's currently in the midst of a two-month break from the Eras Tour, so she theoretically had the time to watch Travis Kelce play tight end for Kansas City. Swift did go to the team's first two games at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, but she then skipped the next two games. Maybe she's just not going to away games? Perhaps it was Swift not wanting to fly to LA? Or to thumb her nose at the rumors? Or to start getting ready for the last leg of the Eras Tour? Without any word as to why she missed the game, the field has been left open to questions and speculation, which only fuels the fire for those who think their relationship isn't real.

Some have guessed that Swift skipped the game because Kelce's having a bit of a rough start to the season, and she got some of the blame. Before the game against the Chargers, he'd had zero touchdowns and under 70 receiving yards. He redeemed himself on the day after his supposed breakup with Swift with 89 yards in one game.