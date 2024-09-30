JD Vance's Strange Resurfaced Car Seat Comment Will Have Trump Wishing He Could Pump The Brakes

Commenters on the TikTok post showing JD Vance talking about car seats causing birth rates to go down weren't much nicer. "It sounds like he's saying we should lower the safety and quality standards of the car seats in order to get more families making more babies to put in those seats. This man is insane," one person said. Others poked holes in his argument, noting that childcare is far more expensive than the price of any car seat.

The argument seems to be that most cars have room for two car seats in the back, and for more car seats (and more young kids in a family), you would have to buy a bigger car, which can be cost-prohibitive. Vance might have based his remarks on a paper submitted to the Journal of Law and Economics in which the authors estimate that nearly 150,000 births didn't happen because of car seat regulations.

When Vance was asked about the high costs of childcare and what he and Donald Trump might do about it if they were to be elected, his suggestion that grandparents, aunts, and uncles be asked to help provide free childcare didn't really get a better response from critics. With such ongoing pushback against his VP pick, we can only wonder if Trump is regretting his choice; furthermore, Vance has seemingly dropped hints that Trump doesn't want to be seen with him.

