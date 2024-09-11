Taylor Swift Ends JD Vance With Three Simple Words In Official Harris Endorsement

Following Kamala Harris's brutal takedown of Donald Trump's stance on reproductive health at the presidential debate, Taylor Swift has slammed the final nail in the coffin. Minutes after the debate, the "Bad Blood" hitmaker officially endorsed Harris and took a deathly swipe at GOP VP nominee JD Vance and his weird beliefs. She urged voters to research the GOP's stance on LGBTQ+ issues, IVF, and women's reproductive rights and then signed off her post with "childless cat lady."

This jab was undoubtedly directed at JD Vance, who quickly built a reputation for complaining about people he referred to as "childless cat ladies." In one statement, he said that childless people have no direct stake in America, and in another, claimed child-free persons are "miserable at their own lives" and want to make others miserable, too.

Taylor Swift also slammed the GOP's use of AI to create images of her supporting Donald Trump. She expressed her fear of misinformation and pointed to the dangers of AI. In one last diss at JD Vance, the "Fearless" singer posted a picture of herself with her adorable cat, Benjamin Button.