Taylor Swift Ends JD Vance With Three Simple Words In Official Harris Endorsement
Following Kamala Harris's brutal takedown of Donald Trump's stance on reproductive health at the presidential debate, Taylor Swift has slammed the final nail in the coffin. Minutes after the debate, the "Bad Blood" hitmaker officially endorsed Harris and took a deathly swipe at GOP VP nominee JD Vance and his weird beliefs. She urged voters to research the GOP's stance on LGBTQ+ issues, IVF, and women's reproductive rights and then signed off her post with "childless cat lady."
This jab was undoubtedly directed at JD Vance, who quickly built a reputation for complaining about people he referred to as "childless cat ladies." In one statement, he said that childless people have no direct stake in America, and in another, claimed child-free persons are "miserable at their own lives" and want to make others miserable, too.
Taylor Swift also slammed the GOP's use of AI to create images of her supporting Donald Trump. She expressed her fear of misinformation and pointed to the dangers of AI. In one last diss at JD Vance, the "Fearless" singer posted a picture of herself with her adorable cat, Benjamin Button.
Taylor Swift's endorsement sends a subtle but powerful message to America
Following Taylor Swift's reunion with Brittany Mahomes, the pop star's reputation came under heavy attack. Americans couldn't seem to understand why she would willingly be seen with Mahomes, who appears to have declared her support for Donald Trump. While the pair didn't share a booth at the Kansas City Chiefs' first game on September 5, they were spotted being friendly at the US Open on September 8, leading fans to wonder if the hitmaker's values had changed.
However, Taylor Swift's decision to wait until after the debate to endorse anyone not only proves her values are intact but also paints the picture of an open-minded and concerned citizen who gave both sides a listening ear before making a decision. It also preaches an important message of peace at a time of high political tensions in America. The "Mastermind" crooner, it seems, is — once again — one step ahead of Donald Trump.