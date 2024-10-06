Trump's Complicated History With Oprah, Explained

The relationship between Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey dates back to the 1980s, with Trump often having nice things to say about Oprah. However, their relationship soured when he first ran for president in 2016. Oprah has never endorsed Trump in any of his campaigns, always opting for the Democratic candidate. This has led him to throw barbs at her, and according to Politico, Trump has suggested Oprah wouldn't be able hack it in her own presidential campaign.

Trump decided to take his woes to former Oprah mentee, Dr Phil McGraw. According to Newsweek, this is when Trump dove back into the falsehood he's been repeating for more than a decade now: that he was invited to appear on the final week of "The Oprah Winfrey Show." After the Dr. Phil interview, Oprah held a live-streamed rally for the Harris campaign, which Trump seems to have taken personally. On September 21, 2024, Trump bemoaned on his social media platform, Truth Social, "I couldn't help but think this isn't the real Oprah."

Whereas it is true that he and his family appeared on the final season of the show, their appearance was a few months prior to the final taping. Beyond this, Oprah famously hosted her farewell show solo, wanting to remind all her friends and fans "to understand the power they have to change their own lives."

