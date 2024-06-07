Trump's Key Lime Pie Claim About Oprah Points To A Sweeter Relationship Than She's Let On
Donald Trump made some bizarre claims about Oprah Winfrey and their relationship during his sit-down interview with Dr Phil McGraw.
On June 3, 2024, the longtime talk show host announced that he would be interviewing the former US president and convicted felon on his network Merit Street Media. When speaking to TMZ about his meeting with Trump, McGraw gave insight into some of the topics he hoped to bring up, revealing his intention to discourage the controversial figure from seeking revenge if he were to win the 2024 presidential election. "That's the last thing we need. That could be the absolute end of this country as we know it," he added.
Following days of anticipation, McGraw and Trump's interview, which was held at the latter's Mar-a-Lago home, hit the airwaves and Merit+ streaming service on June 6. Unsurprisingly, the former "Apprentice" star delivered an array of unhinged statements, including a story about his one-time friendship with talk show icon Oprah Winfrey — and subsequent ghosting.
Trump claims Oprah loved his key lime pie when reflecting on former friendship
It was business as usual for Donald Trump who used his sit-down talk with Dr Phil McGraw to spew outlandish claims regarding his legal issues and U.S. President Joe Biden. However, things took a random turn, when "The Apprentice" star went on a tangent about legendary talk show host Oprah Winfrey. It all started when Trump seemingly thanked McGraw for acknowledging his corrupt claims regarding his high-profile hush money trial, per The Gazette. "I mean, I remember that years ago you were helping Oprah out and she was sued and it was having a big impact on her, and I thought that was great," he explained.
Trump revealed that Winfrey used to like him adding that she visited his Mar-a-Lago home many times. "She loved my key lime pie. We have key lime pie, and she loved a lot of things about Mar-a-Lago," he said. Trump claimed that after he announced his intention to run for president they lost touch. "I even lost Oprah, Oprah liked me so much, and [I} haven't spoken to her I think since. But she's a good person, give her my regards," he added. Trump's recent interview is a drastic shift from his opinion in 2018 when he called her insecure for holding a panel about him on 60 minutes. "Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!" he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter."