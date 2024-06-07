Trump's Key Lime Pie Claim About Oprah Points To A Sweeter Relationship Than She's Let On

Donald Trump made some bizarre claims about Oprah Winfrey and their relationship during his sit-down interview with Dr Phil McGraw.

On June 3, 2024, the longtime talk show host announced that he would be interviewing the former US president and convicted felon on his network Merit Street Media. When speaking to TMZ about his meeting with Trump, McGraw gave insight into some of the topics he hoped to bring up, revealing his intention to discourage the controversial figure from seeking revenge if he were to win the 2024 presidential election. "That's the last thing we need. That could be the absolute end of this country as we know it," he added.

Following days of anticipation, McGraw and Trump's interview, which was held at the latter's Mar-a-Lago home, hit the airwaves and Merit+ streaming service on June 6. Unsurprisingly, the former "Apprentice" star delivered an array of unhinged statements, including a story about his one-time friendship with talk show icon Oprah Winfrey — and subsequent ghosting.