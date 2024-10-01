Meet Margaret Brennan's Husband, Yado Yakub

Margaret Brennan is a well-respected and super successful broadcast journalist known for her hard-hitting interviews and in-depth reporting on global affairs. Brennan is the current moderator of CBS News' long-running program "Face the Nation" and is the chief foreign affairs correspondent for the network. She's also among the richest news anchors in America who also have really gorgeous husbands. Since 2015, Brennan has been happily married to lawyer and Marines officer Ali Iyad "Yado" Yakub. The couple met in 1998 while studying foreign affairs at the University of Virginia when Brennan was a freshman and Yado was a senior. "I thought she was too conservative, too preppy, too 'New England,'" he recalled in a joint interview with The Washington Post. "She thought I was a bit wild and partied a bit much."

It wasn't until 2012, however, that the two reconnected after bumping into each other at a bus stop in Washington, D.C. As Brennan admitted to The New York Times, "It was an incredible, crazy coincidence." She had just relocated from New York for her job at CBS while he was in the city for a congressional fellowship. After graduating from the University of Virginia, Yakub pursued law at the University of Miami and obtained his Juris Doctor degree in 2004. He was working as a judge advocate for the U.S. Marine Corps by the time he and Brennan crossed paths again in Washington. He was "calm, intellectually curious, regimented and composed," as Brennan recalled to The Washington Post. "He listened really well, to the conversation and the follow-up. I was really struck by that because that's often not the case."

