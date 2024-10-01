Meet Margaret Brennan's Husband, Yado Yakub
Margaret Brennan is a well-respected and super successful broadcast journalist known for her hard-hitting interviews and in-depth reporting on global affairs. Brennan is the current moderator of CBS News' long-running program "Face the Nation" and is the chief foreign affairs correspondent for the network. She's also among the richest news anchors in America who also have really gorgeous husbands. Since 2015, Brennan has been happily married to lawyer and Marines officer Ali Iyad "Yado" Yakub. The couple met in 1998 while studying foreign affairs at the University of Virginia when Brennan was a freshman and Yado was a senior. "I thought she was too conservative, too preppy, too 'New England,'" he recalled in a joint interview with The Washington Post. "She thought I was a bit wild and partied a bit much."
It wasn't until 2012, however, that the two reconnected after bumping into each other at a bus stop in Washington, D.C. As Brennan admitted to The New York Times, "It was an incredible, crazy coincidence." She had just relocated from New York for her job at CBS while he was in the city for a congressional fellowship. After graduating from the University of Virginia, Yakub pursued law at the University of Miami and obtained his Juris Doctor degree in 2004. He was working as a judge advocate for the U.S. Marine Corps by the time he and Brennan crossed paths again in Washington. He was "calm, intellectually curious, regimented and composed," as Brennan recalled to The Washington Post. "He listened really well, to the conversation and the follow-up. I was really struck by that because that's often not the case."
Yado Yakub worked for Joe Biden at one point
In addition to working as a judge advocate for the U.S. Marine Corps, Margaret Brennan's husband also served as a legislative correspondent for then-Senator Joe Biden during his first year of studying law. According to his LinkedIn page, Yado Yakub helped draft laws on domestic and foreign policy during his time working for the future president, from 2000 to 2001. After that, he became an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps and later entered the business world as a strategic advisor for a data analytics company in 2019. These days, Yakub runs his own consulting agency, Y2 Global Advisory, where he offers his expertise in strategic communications, government relations, and legislative law.
Following their April 2015 wedding in Washington, D.C., Brennan announced that she and Yakub were expecting their first child together on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," in April 2018. Eamon Brennan Yakub, was born on September 11, 2018. "Eamon means 'guardian' in Irish and, while spelled differently, also means 'righteous' in Arabic," the "Face the Nation" moderator proudly shared during a chat with People. "We picked it long ago while traveling through Ireland on a road trip." Since then, she and Yakub have welcomed another child, Malek Murphy Yakub, who was born on April 28, 2021.
Brennan announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in December 2020. "Yado, Eamon, and I are excited to bring Malek into the world as we emerge from the pandemic and look forward to getting close with friends and loved ones again," the veteran journalist enthused to People. She also thanked the staff at CBS News and her "Face the Nation" colleagues, in particular, for supporting her during her pregnancy.