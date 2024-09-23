7 Of The Richest News Anchors In The U.S. & Some That Don't Actually Make A Lot

Despite them being the people who are supposed to be only sharing what's interesting, the public can't help but be fascinated by news anchors themselves. Whether they're speaking out after getting fired, moving networks, engaging in illicit affairs behind the scenes, or doing things most people do like get married and have children, it's interesting to know what the faces behind the news desks are up to when they're out in the world.

For better or worse, it's interesting to know what these news anchors are (reportedly) earning. For some anchors — those who've been with their networks for a decade or more or who've risen in popularity — the payments are almost unbelievably high figures. For others, though, the salaries are far less than one might think considering they're on national television every day. Take a closer look at some of the richest news anchors in America and some that don't actually make a lot.