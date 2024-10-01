Who Is VP Debate Moderator Margaret Brennan? Everything We Know

Although JD Vance has had some weird moments in his VP bid, former political opponent Tim Ryan said (via The Columbus Dispatch) that Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz will have his work cut out for him going toe-to-toe with the Republican hopeful. "He's able to semi-articulate some kind of intellectual underpinnings of Donald Trump's rants. He's very smart. I don't think there's any doubt about that," he said. With that in mind, the 2024 VP debate will be an interesting battle of wits, but Margaret Brennan's experience at the helm of CBS's "Face the Nation" will likely be an invaluable asset in keeping the conversation focused and productive.

Advertisement

Brennan moderates the long-running series, sitting down with politicians and policymakers on both sides of the aisle to discuss pertinent issues. However, "Face the Nation" isn't her only experience interviewing politicians. For example, according to U.S. Department of State records, she interviewed then-Secretary of State Hilary Clinton in 2012. The interview focused on the infamous U.S. Consulate attack in Benghazi, and Brennan was among the first journalists to speak with Clinton about this incident.

Perhaps most importantly, the VP debate won't be the first time Brennan grills Vance on tough political issues; in a September 2024 "Face the Nation" clip (via Instagram), the journalist asked Vance about controversial claims he made about Haitian residents of Springfield, Ohio. In the clip, she deftly handles Vance's comments, presenting him with clear facts and redirecting his attempts to avoid giving a straight answer. Her performance in this interview suggests that she'll be up to the task for this year's VP debate.

Advertisement