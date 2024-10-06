Has Angelina Jolie Ever Had Plastic Surgery? Her Thoughts On Cosmetic Procedures

Angelina Jolie has tons of impressive ink, including an intricate back tattoo that she would look very different without, as our photo editors discovered upon removing it. However, as far as cosmetic surgery is concerned, the Oscar winner confirmed all the way back in 2010 that she wasn't interesting in pursuing it. "I haven't had anything done and I don't think I will," Jolie told the Daily Mail firmly. "But if it makes somebody happy then that's up to them. I'm not in somebody else's skin to know what makes them feel better about themselves. But I don't plan to do it myself."

Three years later, the "Maleficent" star opened up about the family health history that led to her having a major surgery and, technically, cosmetic surgery too. Jolie's beloved mother Marcheline Bertrand died after having breast and ovarian cancer. The A-lister wrote about the BRCA1 gene in The New York Times and how it increased her own risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. "Once I knew that this was my reality, I decided to be proactive and to minimize the risk as much I could," Jolie wrote, confirming, "I made a decision to have a preventative double mastectomy."

After her mastectomy, Jolie also had a breast reconstruction done. However, that is the only plastic surgery the actor has acknowledged to the world.

