Has Angelina Jolie Ever Had Plastic Surgery? Her Thoughts On Cosmetic Procedures
Angelina Jolie has tons of impressive ink, including an intricate back tattoo that she would look very different without, as our photo editors discovered upon removing it. However, as far as cosmetic surgery is concerned, the Oscar winner confirmed all the way back in 2010 that she wasn't interesting in pursuing it. "I haven't had anything done and I don't think I will," Jolie told the Daily Mail firmly. "But if it makes somebody happy then that's up to them. I'm not in somebody else's skin to know what makes them feel better about themselves. But I don't plan to do it myself."
Three years later, the "Maleficent" star opened up about the family health history that led to her having a major surgery and, technically, cosmetic surgery too. Jolie's beloved mother Marcheline Bertrand died after having breast and ovarian cancer. The A-lister wrote about the BRCA1 gene in The New York Times and how it increased her own risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. "Once I knew that this was my reality, I decided to be proactive and to minimize the risk as much I could," Jolie wrote, confirming, "I made a decision to have a preventative double mastectomy."
After her mastectomy, Jolie also had a breast reconstruction done. However, that is the only plastic surgery the actor has acknowledged to the world.
There's been speculation Jolie has had several cosmetic procedures done
Some plastic surgeons believe that Angelina Jolie has pursued other cosmetic procedures, particularly to keep her face looking so young. "We believe her lips are natural but I would definitely say she's had Botox, skin tightening treatment and maybe fillers," Harley Street Injectables owner Alice Henshaw opined in a 2021 chat with The Sun. Henshaw also compared the subtle cosmetic work she speculates the celebrated actor has had to the similar work that Jennifer Lopez may underwent too — although Lopez has previously shut down Botox speculation.
Rumors have also circulated about Jolie potentially having other cosmetic procedures. In 2015, Radar Online spoke with a few plastic surgery specialists about possible procedures she could have had done. Dr. Sheila Nazarian of Nazarian Plastic Surgery claimed that the Oscar winner's nose seemed to have changed. "Through the years, her nose appears thinner and the tip of her nose more contoured, which leads me to believe that she has had a rhinoplasty," Nazarian explained. "Other than that, Botox, filler and medical-grade skincare are very likely."
All of that is unconfirmed, of course. Besides, whether the "Girl, Interrupted" star has ever pursued cosmetic procedures or not, she remains an ethereal beauty as always.