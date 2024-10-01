How Shania Twain Really Feels About Sabrina Carpenter Covering Her Song On The Short 'N Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter has no shortage of reasons to be in the spotlight these days. From her stint as the opener for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour, to her relationship with "Saltburn" star Barry Keoghan and the success of her now platinum-certified album "Short 'n Sweet," the singer is certainly turning heads and making headlines everywhere.

The "Short 'n Sweet" era has taken the world by storm, and while Sabrina Carpenter is best known for her chart-topping hits and her start on Disney Channel, others might not know that country music has always been close to her heart. The Pennsylvanian pop princess has long shown her appreciation for the genre with tracks like "Slim Pickins", and she has often cited country veteran Taylor Swift as a major influence. It was only fitting, then, for Carpenter to cover Canada native Shania Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much" on the Toronto leg of her "Short 'n Sweet" tour.

🚨| Sabrina Carpenter performing Shania Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much" at today's show! #TorontoShortnSweet pic.twitter.com/pe3FXIXJov — Short n' Sweet Tour (@ShortnSweetTour) September 26, 2024

Against the backdrop of a slumber party-styled set, Carpenter played a spirited round of "Spin the Bottle" to determine the night's setlist surprise. Dressed head-to-toe in black lace, she launched into an energetic rendition of Twain's classic. The crowd at the Scotiabank Arena erupted with cheers when she added her signature saccharine sound to the original's playful sass.