What We Know About Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan's Budding Romance

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter first sparked dating rumors in December 2023, a few months after his split from his girlfriend of three years, Alyson Kierans. In July 2023, a source confirmed to The Sun that Keoghan and Kierans had gone their separate ways nearly a year after welcoming their first child, Brando. They also offered insight into the reason for the breakup, saying, "They've grown apart over recent months and things have finally come to a head," adding that Kierans wasn't too pleased with Keoghan's love of partying.

The insider also said that the breaking point for their relationship came after Kierans started to believe that "The Banshees of Insherin" star had been unfaithful. However, Carpenter doesn't seem to be the alleged other woman in this version of events because she reportedly didn't meet Keoghan until September 2023. Earlier that month, the "Nonsense" singer attended an early screening of Keoghan's "Saltburn," but their paths seemed to have officially crossed about a week later at a Givenchy fashion show.

It's safe to say that Keoghan and Carpenter struck up a conversation at the event because Daily Mail shared pictures of them getting into their cars after a date in Los Angeles in December. January 2024 marked the start of awards season, and rumors about Carpenter and Keoghan making an official red carpet debut at the Golden Globes began circulating. It also seemed like Keoghan wanted to get his ex up to speed about his new love life out of respect for their previous relationship.