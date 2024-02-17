What We Know About Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan's Budding Romance
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter first sparked dating rumors in December 2023, a few months after his split from his girlfriend of three years, Alyson Kierans. In July 2023, a source confirmed to The Sun that Keoghan and Kierans had gone their separate ways nearly a year after welcoming their first child, Brando. They also offered insight into the reason for the breakup, saying, "They've grown apart over recent months and things have finally come to a head," adding that Kierans wasn't too pleased with Keoghan's love of partying.
The insider also said that the breaking point for their relationship came after Kierans started to believe that "The Banshees of Insherin" star had been unfaithful. However, Carpenter doesn't seem to be the alleged other woman in this version of events because she reportedly didn't meet Keoghan until September 2023. Earlier that month, the "Nonsense" singer attended an early screening of Keoghan's "Saltburn," but their paths seemed to have officially crossed about a week later at a Givenchy fashion show.
It's safe to say that Keoghan and Carpenter struck up a conversation at the event because Daily Mail shared pictures of them getting into their cars after a date in Los Angeles in December. January 2024 marked the start of awards season, and rumors about Carpenter and Keoghan making an official red carpet debut at the Golden Globes began circulating. It also seemed like Keoghan wanted to get his ex up to speed about his new love life out of respect for their previous relationship.
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have been spotted on several date nights
According to a source at The Sun, Barry Keoghan informed his ex, Alyson Kierans, that he would attend the Golden Globes with his new girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter. They explained that Keoghan made that decision because he didn't want the mother of his child to find out about his new romance from the press as images of them at the ceremony began circulating. The insider also said, "He is spending a lot of time in the States and has invited Sabrina to be his 'plus one' at the Golden Globes. Alyson and Barry still communicate for the sake of Brando and he has been open about his new relationship."
Unfortunately, we didn't see them at the event as the "Dunkirk" star was riding solo at the ceremony. But a few days later, we learned that Keoghan and Carpenter had a date night at an art amusement park. An onlooker told People that their relationship appeared romantic because they saw the rumored couple kissing. However, the awards season fun wasn't over just yet because Carpenter and Keoghan soon hit up a W Magazine Grammys afterparty.
Later, the publication took to Instagram to share a photo of them where the "Feather" singer was covering her face with a glass, and Keoghan blocked the lower half of his face with his hand. After more photos from the night surfaced, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out that "The Batman" actor had an imprint from a lipstick kiss on his cheek and believed it came from Carpenter.
They went on a date close to Valentine's Day
After award season came the season of love, and in February 2024, TMZ asked Barry Keoghan if he had a special someone to celebrate Valentine's Day with. Although Keoghan answered their previous questions honestly, he stealthily dodged this one and repeated it back as he took a selfie with a fan. However, we didn't have to guess his plans for the big day because People caught him and Sabrina Carpenter leaving a fancy restaurant in Los Angeles a few days before Valentine's Day. The lovebirds seemed overjoyed based on the massive smiles on their faces.
People reported that Carpenter and Keoghan went back to a hotel and were spotted kissing before going their separate ways in the morning. So, it seems like Keoghan has joined Carpenter's star-studded relationship history, and fans have had mixed reactions to the news. Some were excited because their romance would serve as an inspiration for the singer-songwriter to create more hits. Since Carpenter shares a close-knit friendship with Taylor Swift, fans were eager to see Keoghan become a part of the pop star's friend group.
Meanwhile, some social media users were less than pleased about their romance because they believed Carpenter was out of Keoghan's league. Others had concerns because only a few months had passed since Keoghan got out of a relationship with the mother of his child. Amidst all the critics, there were those who believed that the Irish actor and Carpenter had the potential to become the next It couple.