Christina Aguilera Looks Virtually Unrecognizable In New Video Amid Ozempic Rumors

Despite the alarm caused by Christina Aguilera's unrecognizable figure in the Barry's Bootcamp video and the ensuing Ozempic rumors, this is not the first time the artist's rapid weight loss has been called into question. In March 2024, Life and Style reported she had lost 40 pounds prior to performing in her Las Vegas residency. A source exclusively told them that Aguilera's sudden weight loss has caused concerns, and some fear that she might gain the weight back in the future. "No one thinks it's healthy," the source said. However, the source claims that Aguilera enjoyed the attention she was getting as a result of these changes.

Though the news of Aguilera's Ozempic use remains speculative, "The Park Avenue Diet" author Dr. Stuart Fischer told Life and Style that it is an unhealthy method of weight loss, and that Aguleira would be better off achieving her weight goals via diet and exercise. "She looks terrific," he said. "But if she's using Ozempic, that's not a good idea unless it's for diabetes. Weight loss is a side effect of the medication, it's not what it's for."

Speaking with Glamour in August 2024, Aguilera said the public has been fixated on her weight since her early career, and her self-esteem was subsequently influenced by how skinny she was. Despite the ridicule she's faced, she's been trying to ignore their obsession with her figure nowadays, saying she's matured to a point where she does not care about other people's opinions of her. "It must be your responsibility to take up your space," she said. "Other people's opinions of me are not my business."

