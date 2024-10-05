A Look Back At Jackie Kennedy And Marilyn Monroe's Tense Phone Call

Jackie Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe traveled in similar circles. They shared the same hairdresser and, at different times, the same therapist. However, due to their difficult relationship, they didn't welcome these shared associations. Jackie's husband, John F. Kennedy, reportedly had numerous affairs during their marriage, and Monroe was supposed to be one of these mistresses. In his book "These Few Precious Days," Christopher Andersen claims that Jackie worried that Monroe "would obliterate her husband's reputation, destroy her marriage and hold her up to public ridicule" (via CBS News). Given this concern, it's likely Jackie would have dreaded any contact she had with Monroe.

In April 1962, a particularly unsettling phone call occurred between Jackie and Monroe. J. Randy Taraborrelli chronicled the incident in his book, "Jackie: Public, Private, Secret." Taraborrelli explained that Monroe called the Kennedy family home in Massachusetts, looking to speak to JFK. He wasn't there, and Monroe talked to Jackie instead. The actress declined to state a specific purpose for her call, and after a brief exchange with the first lady, it was over. To her dismay, Jackie found herself repeatedly revisiting the episode. "She later told family members that there was a haunting quality to Marilyn's voice that really stuck with her," Taraborrelli informed Fox News Digital. The whole experience was apparently so surreal that Jackie wasn't even sure if the caller was Monroe or someone impersonating her.

