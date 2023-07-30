Jackie Kennedy And Marilyn Monroe Had The Same Hairdresser

In the 1960s, Jacqueline Kennedy (and later, Onassis) and Marilyn Monroe were high-profile celebrities who captured the public's imagination. "There was Hollywood royalty and that was Marilyn Monroe, and there was American royalty and that was Mrs. Kennedy," author Giuseppe Longo informed People. While they were very different personalities, Jackie and Marilyn did have a few things in common. Besides Marilyn Monroe's alleged affair with John F. Kennedy, Jackie Kennedy and Monroe shared the same therapist (albeit at different times), and the two women were simultaneously clients of the same celebrity hairstylist: Kenneth Battelle.

Battelle connected with Jackie first, well before she became First Lady. One day in 1954, Jackie's regular stylist at a New York salon was sick, and Battelle serendipitously took his place. The stylist had no idea who Jackie was, but in his professional opinion, thought she needed a style makeover. "It was too short, layered, and curly for her tall proportions and big bones," Battelle told Vanity Fair in 2003. "I planned to soften the line and the shape, and I suggested she do this by growing her hair longer." Battelle also commissioned some large bespoke rollers to achieve his creative vision for Jackie's hair.

Four years later, Monroe became Battelle's client, after the actor went looking for a recommendation for a stylist who could revitalize her over-processed hair. "She became my favorite steady client," Battelle remarked, per Daily Mail. "She had wonderful hair; she had wonderful everything. She was one of the greatest people I've ever known."