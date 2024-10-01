Zooey Deschanel Makes Her Feelings On Zachary Levi Crystal Clear

While Zooey Deschanel, one half of Hollywood's Deschanel sisters, hasn't officially endorsed a candidate for the 2024 presidential election, the actor shared her support for Joe Biden in 2020. "I voted for Joe & Kamala because I believe in science, equality, and human decency," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Please make sure you vote today in person (with a mask!) if you have not already!"

As a vocal advocate for voter awareness and engagement, Deschanel's push for heading to the polls is unsurprising. In 2020, Deschanel and her partner, HGTV star Jonathan Scott, made a virtual appearance at an online Get Out the Vote event hosted by The Democratic National Committee and celebrated their votes on Scott's Instagram. The actor also collaborated with "New Girl" cast members Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris, and Zoe Lister-Jones to create a comedy sketch video that encouraged followers to exercise their right to vote.

Deschanel has also voiced her support for women's reproductive rights, sharing a photo of her wearing a "Pro Roe" t-shirt on X, referencing the landmark Roe v. Wade court case that cemented abortion rights in 1973 and was overturned in 2022. "Let this be a hopeful reminder that together, we have the power to reclaim our right to choose," she wrote after quoting late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Given the beliefs that Deschanel has expressed over the years, it's unsurprising that she chose to distance herself from Zachary Levi following his endorsement of former president Donald Trump.

