Reba McEntire Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors. Here's What She Said About It
Reba McEntire's long list of accolades includes Grammys, a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame, a Kennedy Center Honor, and her very own hit sitcom. Needless to say, she definitely is not a stranger to the scrutiny that comes with being in the public eye. Unfortunately, as many women in Hollywood have made abundantly clear, there's a lot of pressure to look a certain way as one continues to age. And if an A-list star happens to look fresh as ever decades into her career, the plastic surgery speculation begins. (Heck, even younger stars like Taylor Swift and Zendaya have been subjected to plastic surgery rumors.) McEntire, who has gone through a stunning transformation, knows this all too well.
In recent years, there has been some chatter among fans and medical professionals alike about whether or not McEntire has gone under the knife. After watching the 2012 Grammys, for example, Dr. Travis Shaw shared on his website that he was pretty confident the country star had a facelift and some work done to her cheeks. Fast-forward to 2023 when Dr. Richard Westreich told the U.S. Sun that he believes there's a chance she's gotten her nose done, a brow lift, and other procedures over the years. And so on.
McEntire, for the record, has never confirmed the plastic surgery rumors. However, she has offered some thoughts on the subject.
Reba McEntire doesn't judge anyone for getting plastic surgery
In 2009, Reba McEntire told OK! magazine that she's not interested in certain cosmetic procedures. "I don't do Botox," she said. "Everybody else can, it's fine with me. I don't. It's botulism, so I didn't want to put that in my body." The music legend also noted that she doesn't judge anyone for getting work done. "I think plastic surgery's great if that's what you want to do," she said. McEntire went on to state that her thorough skincare regimen, go-to makeup products, frequent sunscreen application, and overall lifestyle choices help keep her skin looking bright.
Since then, McEntire has mostly steered clear of the conversation regarding whether or not she's had plastic surgery. However, she has talked about aging and self-acceptance. "I'm very proud of how old I am or how young I am," she said in a 2024 chat with E! News. "Real beauty means that you're comfortable in your own skin. And if you're confident and comfortable, you're gonna feel beautiful."
The plastic surgery rumors may never fade, but McEntire doesn't seem too bothered. Whether she's gone under the knife or not, it's clear that feeling good on the inside plays a key role in her overall glow.