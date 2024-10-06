Reba McEntire Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors. Here's What She Said About It

Reba McEntire's long list of accolades includes Grammys, a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame, a Kennedy Center Honor, and her very own hit sitcom. Needless to say, she definitely is not a stranger to the scrutiny that comes with being in the public eye. Unfortunately, as many women in Hollywood have made abundantly clear, there's a lot of pressure to look a certain way as one continues to age. And if an A-list star happens to look fresh as ever decades into her career, the plastic surgery speculation begins. (Heck, even younger stars like Taylor Swift and Zendaya have been subjected to plastic surgery rumors.) McEntire, who has gone through a stunning transformation, knows this all too well.

Advertisement

In recent years, there has been some chatter among fans and medical professionals alike about whether or not McEntire has gone under the knife. After watching the 2012 Grammys, for example, Dr. Travis Shaw shared on his website that he was pretty confident the country star had a facelift and some work done to her cheeks. Fast-forward to 2023 when Dr. Richard Westreich told the U.S. Sun that he believes there's a chance she's gotten her nose done, a brow lift, and other procedures over the years. And so on.

McEntire, for the record, has never confirmed the plastic surgery rumors. However, she has offered some thoughts on the subject.