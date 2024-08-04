Plastic Surgeon Tells Us What's Really Behind Zendaya's Plastic Surgery Rumors

Zendaya has made it clear that she doesn't want to feed into unrealistic beauty standards. In 2015, the "Challengers" star took to Instagram to express her disappointment in a magazine for publishing edited photos of her hips and thighs. She posted a side-by-side comparison of the unedited and edited images, pointing out in the caption, "These are the things that make women self-conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have. Anyone who knows who I am knows I stand for honest and pure self-love. So I took it upon myself to release the real pic (right side) and I love it."

But despite everything, there have long been rumors that Zendaya achieved her stunning transformation with the help of plastic surgery. In an October 2023 Instagram reel, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie posited that the actor may have had an upper blepharoplasty to make her eyes look bigger. Furthermore, he attributed the subtle changes in Zendaya's nose to a rhinoplasty. However, fans flooded the comments with declarations that the former Disney star hadn't gone under the knife, reasoning that any subtle changes in her face could be attributed to different makeup and lighting.

Meanwhile, others simply rolled their eyes since the former child star's face had obviously been through some natural changes as she's matured into an adult. To get a clearer answer on whether or not Zendaya has indeed gone under the knife, The List tapped expert Dr. Dan Yamini, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon from Visthetic Surgery Institute and Medspa.

