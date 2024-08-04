Plastic Surgeon Tells Us What's Really Behind Zendaya's Plastic Surgery Rumors
Zendaya has made it clear that she doesn't want to feed into unrealistic beauty standards. In 2015, the "Challengers" star took to Instagram to express her disappointment in a magazine for publishing edited photos of her hips and thighs. She posted a side-by-side comparison of the unedited and edited images, pointing out in the caption, "These are the things that make women self-conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have. Anyone who knows who I am knows I stand for honest and pure self-love. So I took it upon myself to release the real pic (right side) and I love it."
But despite everything, there have long been rumors that Zendaya achieved her stunning transformation with the help of plastic surgery. In an October 2023 Instagram reel, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie posited that the actor may have had an upper blepharoplasty to make her eyes look bigger. Furthermore, he attributed the subtle changes in Zendaya's nose to a rhinoplasty. However, fans flooded the comments with declarations that the former Disney star hadn't gone under the knife, reasoning that any subtle changes in her face could be attributed to different makeup and lighting.
Meanwhile, others simply rolled their eyes since the former child star's face had obviously been through some natural changes as she's matured into an adult. To get a clearer answer on whether or not Zendaya has indeed gone under the knife, The List tapped expert Dr. Dan Yamini, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon from Visthetic Surgery Institute and Medspa.
Zendaya's transformation is more likely down to ageing
After looking at photos of Zendaya through the years, Dr. Dan Yamini exclusively confirmed to The List that she likely hasn't had any work done. The expert agreed with the fan sentiment that the "Dune" star's face had simply matured over time. Dr. Yamini detailed how most people's facial features significantly change and mature between the ages of 14 to 18, and Zendaya is no different. Further, "The most notable changes in Zendaya's appearance during this time are consistent with normal teen development, such as a more defined jawline and cheekbones, rather than any surgical interventions."
In fact, the plastic surgeon wrote off any minor changes to the Emmy winner's facial features as the result of lighting, photo angles, and makeup. He also asserted that Zendaya likely hadn't had a rhinoplasty, especially since, "Her nose retains a consistent shape and size, aligning with natural growth and development." Moreover, Dr. Yamini didn't even spot any signs that the "Euphoria" star had undergone any maintenance procedures like fillers. Additionally, he explained that her facial features may have appeared slightly altered because of beauty techniques like contouring or highlighting.
Zendaya's transformation is made even more impressive by her revelation to Allure in 2017 that she loves to do her own makeup for events. The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star also revealed that makeup application is a great stress reliever for her. And while it undoubtedly makes her feel more confident, she doesn't consider a full face an absolute necessity.
Zendaya sees makeup as a method of self-expression
While speaking to Fashionista in 2016, Zendaya shared that, when it comes to her approach to beauty, "It's just not about making yourself 'prettier' or making yourself look 'better.' Honestly, it's an art form; it's fun." The "Malcolm & Marie" star further stressed that she doesn't doll herself up for external validation but to feel even better in her skin than she already does. For Zendaya, makeup has never been a tool to alter aspects of her face but rather as an enhancer that adds to her natural beauty. Given all this, it's unsurprising that Zendaya feels extremely confident going makeup-free. In fact, in a 2024 Vogue interview, Amy Pascal, one of the producers of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" disclosed that the actor went bare-faced when auditioning for the part of MJ. They were eager to give her a role in the movie thanks to Zendaya's unique approach.
Meanwhile, the former Disney star's long-time collaborator, "Legendary's" Law Roach, who is responsible for some of her most daring and iconic outfits, told Vogue that makeup helps Zendaya create a clear delineation between her personal life and career. The fashion stylist elaborated that when the actor gets all dolled up for an event, she automatically switches into work mode. Then, when Zendaya returns home, she's able to wash away the makeup and revert back to her normal self again. Ultimately, it seems like the Emmy winner is confident in her own skin and has no desire to alter any part of herself.