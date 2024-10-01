HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Suffers Another Heartbreaking Career Blow

This store closing follows the 2023 closure of the Two Chicks District Co. store in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood of Indianapolis; it had opened in 2020. One of the issues there was that most of the customers were tourists, likely fans of "Good Bones," the HGTV home renovation show that featured Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom Karen Laine, who co-opened Two Chicks and a Hammer Inc., working on houses in Indianapolis. They didn't have a solid, local following to help boost the bottom line.

Advertisement

In an Instagram post confirming the first store's closing, Hawk wrote, "It has been our second home so saying goodbye, while gut wrenching, is the decision I have to make for my family. Please understand and please give grace. What seems to be is often not what is." We can imagine that this second store closing also comes with lots of emotions.

It was just a few weeks after that heartfelt post that the last episode of "Good Bones" would air. Hawk talked about how "Good Bones" had a messy ending in 2023 after eight seasons. With all the career ups and downs, we hope that Hawk is able to find continued success with the store online. There's no word yet as to whether Hawk will try opening a brick and mortar store a third time.

Advertisement