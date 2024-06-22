HGTV's Mina Starsiak Hawk Finally Opened Up About The End Of Good Bones & It Was Messy

Since it was announced that Season 8 would be the end of "Good Bones," HGTV fans have been speculating about why Mina Starsiak Hawk decided to leave the series behind. The program, which premiered in 2016, followed Starsiak Hawk and her mom, Karen E. Laine, as they revitalized houses in Indianapolis. In addition to the mother-daughter duo, "Good Bones" also saw relatives like Mina's brother, Tad Starsiak, join the cast, making the show a real family affair.

It was this family-heavy angle that in part led to the show's demise, with Starsiak Hawk opening up about how the "Good Bones" stars really get along off camera. The real estate expert also admitted that the behind-the-scenes stress of the show contributed to her departure, opening up about some of the final season's details on her podcast "Mina AF."

"The last two seasons were really, really hard emotionally and mentally. Financially and physically, as well," Starsiak Hawk said on the June 3 episode. "I think that's very hard for people to understand — how much I was in, like, a really bad place." While the HGTV show started off as a fun, family-filled venture, it soon turned out to be messier than Mina Starsiak Hawk expected.

